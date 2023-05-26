2023-05-27-tsc-spt-BI-striped- bass

Steve Burstein of North Kingstown, R.I., shows off a striped bass that he recently caught off Block Island.

 Submitted photo

The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management and the Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries enacted emergency recreational regulations this week to change the maximum length limit for keeping striped bass.

The new recreational slot size in all New England states is 28 inches to less than 31 inches with anglers allowed to keep one fish per day. This new regulation started on Friday in Massachusetts and Connecticut and goes into effect today (May 27) in Rhode Island, running to Oct. 28.

