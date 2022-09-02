NOAA Fisheries is asking the recreational fishing community for their input at three webinars to update the 2015 National Saltwater Recreational Fisheries Policy. With perspectives shared during the 2022 National Saltwater Recreational Fisheries Summit, NOAA Fisheries requests angler input on revising the policy.
In addition to the meeting held this past Wednesday, two other dates have been scheduled: Sept. 22 from 6-7:30 p.m., and Nov. 16 from 6-7 p.m.
You just need to express your perspectives at one of the sessions. To register for a webinar or provide an online comment, visit www.fisheries.noaa
During the webinars, NOAA Fisheries will provide a concise overview and history of the policy, answer questions, and accept comments and suggested improvements.
The public-comment period and electronic-comment portal will remain open through Dec. 31.
The purpose of the National Saltwater Recreational Fisheries Policy is to provide guidance for agency consideration in its deliberations pertaining to development and maintenance of enduring and sustainable high-quality saltwater recreational fisheries.
With climate impacts on fishing, stock movement, multi-uses of our oceans the new policy is needed to guide NOAA Fisheries.
Where’s the bite?
Striped bass and bluefish: The striped bass bite in upper Narragansett Bay improved last weekend. Dave Henault of Ocean State Tackle in Providence said, “The water is still warm and sort of defies what is happening, but keeper slot size bass (28 to 35 inches) were caught all the way up to Pawtucket this weekend. Anglers are catching fish with swimming and mid-water lures five to seven inches in length, with some anglers using chunks of Atlantic menhaden,” John Littlefield of Archie’s Bait & Tackle in Riverside, said. “The water is still very warm, 77 degrees in the upper bay, but this weekend, we had bass at Rumstick Point and Barrington Beach, but they were picky, with anglers trying to hook up using jigs, tube and worm and lures of all types, but the striped bass were not feeding. The bluefish bite remains fairly strong at Rocky Point, Warwick Light and Barrington Beach.” East End Eddie Doherty said, “The bluefish that had invaded the Cape Cod Canal are now accompanied by enormous schools of striped bass. Last Wednesday brought the first real blitz of the season when hundreds of schoolies, slots and larger striped bass rode by the Railroad Bridge on an east flood tide just after first light. The fish were hanging close to the Cape side where the partial shade provides slightly cooler water temperatures. Expert angler Bob Weir from Taylor Point landed some fish on the beach at the Mass. Maritime Academy, including a slot at noon that fell for a white Al Gags soft plastic jig halfway through the west tide.”
Bonito and false albacore: Now is the time to fish for bonito as the fish caught were larger this week. Still a lot of small fish around but nice fish are being caught too. Dave Garzoli weighed in a 9.2-pound bonito for the RI Saltwater Anglers Association tournament. Anglers are hooking up with bonito off Narragansett and at the East Wall of the Harbor of Refuge in South Kingstown,” Henault said. The bonito bite on Cape Cod has been good as well, with larger fish being caught.
Summer flounder, fluke, black sea bass: “Anglers have not been able to hook up with keeper black sea bass in the bay. They are catching smaller fish. One customer said the ratio this year is about five keepers compared to the 125 small black sea bass (under 16 inches) that he has caught. However, scup fishing remains strong, with customer Albert Bettencourt of Riverside catching his limit (30 fish/person/day, 10-inch minimum) with fish ranging from 1.5 to 2 pounds and a strong bite off Conimicut Point and Warwick Light,” Littlefield said. Scup fishing was good in the lower bay around the bridges, with fish to 15 and 16 inches being caught fairly often. The summer flounder (fluke) bite is still very spotty in the lower bay, south of the bridges and out in front of Newport, with the keepers being caught just in the 18-19-inch range. “The best fluke bite is in the Block Island Wind Farm area, off Newport and the Sakonnet River, and off Scarborough Beach in Narragansett,” Henault said.
Tuna: The yellowfin and bluefin tuna bite is still strong close to shore. “We saw a bunch of life near the Gully (whales, dolphins, birds, slicks) and went lines in there,” angler John Stavrakas said. “By 8:30 a.m., we had two nice yellowfin in the boat (48- and 54 inches).”
Cod: “Monday, we fished Cox Ledge for cod,” said angler Paul Boutiette. “My jig was stuck on the bottom, so I thought, but it began to move. I knew I had a nice cod on and prayed it was not over the new upper slot of 28” (the slot limit for George’s Bank cod is 22-28 inches, with a five fish/person/day limit). The fish weighed 7.78 pounds and measured 27-1/2. It is sad to say that any cod eight pounds or more is probably now illegal to take, when a few short years ago I caught a 19.6- pound cod at Cox Ledge.”
Freshwater fishing remains sluggish with water still being very warm. “We have anglers fishing for largemouth but things are slow,” Henault said. “Some pickerel being caught in northern Rhode Island and Massachusetts ponds, however, it will now be a matter of waiting for the early fall stocking of trout by the States of Rhode Island and Massachusetts once the water cools a bit.”
Dave Monti holds a captain’s master license and charter fishing license. He serves on a variety of boards and commissions and has a consulting business focusing on clean oceans, habitat preservation, conservation, renewable energy, and fisheries related issues and clients. Forward fishing news and photos to dmontifish@verison.net.
