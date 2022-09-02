2022-09-03-tsc-spt-Petrucci-tautog

Augie Petrucci, 90, shows off the 26-inch tautog he caught off Newport this week after a 10- minute fight with light tackle.

NOAA Fisheries is asking the recreational fishing community for their input at three webinars to update the 2015 National Saltwater Recreational Fisheries Policy. With perspectives shared during the 2022 National Saltwater Recreational Fisheries Summit, NOAA Fisheries requests angler input on revising the policy.

In addition to the meeting held this past Wednesday, two other dates have been scheduled: Sept. 22 from 6-7:30 p.m., and Nov. 16 from 6-7 p.m.

Dave Monti holds a captain’s master license and charter fishing license. He serves on a variety of boards and commissions and has a consulting business focusing on clean oceans, habitat preservation, conservation, renewable energy, and fisheries related issues and clients. Forward fishing news and photos to dmontifish@verison.net.

or visit www.noflukefishing.com.