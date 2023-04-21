NOAA Fisheries filed a proposed rule that includes recreational fishing regulation changes for Georges Bank cod, Gulf of Maine cod and haddock in the 2023 fishing year.
NOAA Fisheries projects that current measures for Gulf of Maine cod can be liberalized somewhat, while measures for Georges Bank cod and Gulf of Maine haddock must be tightened to ensure overfishing is not occurring.
After consultation with the New England Fishery Management Council, NOAA Fisheries is proposing changes to Gulf of Maine and Georges Bank cod as recommended by the council. For Gulf of Maine haddock, the NOAA is proposing mode-based measures to appropriately constrain fishing catches and dead discards while accommodating the needs of the for-hire fleet with those of private anglers.
Compared to the council-recommended measures, NOAA’s proposed rules aim to increase harvest and reduce dead discards of haddock. NOAA is seeking comments on the council-recommended measures, and on a 10-fish limit and 17-inch minimum size for both for-hire and private angler modes for Gulf of Maine haddock.
For more information, read the proposed rule as published in the Federal Register, and submit your comments through the online portal. The comment period is open through May 3. Here is the link: https://tinyurl.com/4dw25kzy.
Fishing photography seminar
Learn how to take or enhance your fishing photography with designer, photographer and expert fisherman Eddy Stahowicak, Monday, April 24, 7:00 p.m. at a RI Saltwater Anglers Association (RISAA) seminar, West Warwick Elks Lodge, 60 Clyde Street, West Warwick.
Ed Stahowicak has worked as a freelancer, staff designer and photographer for numerous companies. He has had his own design studio and worked at such publications as On-The-Water and is now the RISAA magazine designer. Whether you are a seasoned digital photographer or just like to take photos with your smartphone, this is the seminar to attend and get inspired.
Dinner is available at 5:30 p.m. with the seminar starting at 7 p.m. Non-members invited to attend with a $10 donation to the RISAA Scholarship Fund, members attend free. For information, contact Greg Vespe at 401-826-2121.
Used tackle sale
The Annual Snug Harbor Marina Used Tackle Sale starts Saturday, April 29, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. On Sunday, April 30 the dock and tackle shop will open for the sale at 7:00 a.m. Elisa Cahill, said, “We are getting some great used tackle including rods, reels, combos, lures, jigs and accessories in every day and will be accepting gear for sale right up until Friday, April 28.” So, if you have gear you no longer use it could become cash to get that tuna jigging combo or whatever new gear you may need. For information on how the sale works contact Snug Harbor Marina, 410 Gooseberry Rd, Wakefield, RI, (401) 783-7766.
Where’s the bite?
Striped bass: Connor Swartz of Red Top Sporting Goods, Buzzards Bay, said, “No signs of Canal stripers yet but we have reports of fish at the Island around the rips on Vineyard Sound.” Mike Wade of Watch Hill, said, “Customers are catching fish in the 25” range that are holdovers They also are landing fish in the 12- to 14-inch range which I believe are migrating fish.” Angler Rick Wise of Wakefield, said, “I caught and released a holdover striped bass in the 30-inch range Saturday from my kayak using a white soft plastic lure in Salt Pond and then caught several small fish that had lice on them and presumed to be migrating fish.” Fly expert and guide Ed Lombardo said, “I caught a nice keeper last week in the Narrow River and three school bass.” Elisa Cahill of Snug Harbor Marina, South Kingstown said, “We have had some nice fish taken from Potters Pond (South Kingstown).”
Tautog: “Customers are fishing, but no major reports of keeper tautog being caught, however, we are watching reports from New Jersey to Virginia and the bite there is outstanding although they are in very deep water. Assume once our water warms a bit (now about 47 degrees) the tautog bite will improve,” Wade said. "The tautog bite is good along the Canal where anglers are catching 20-inch fish, with larger fish being taken in Buzzards Bay at places like the Southwest Ledge,” said Swartz. "We have had a few nice tautog caught in deeper water off wrecks with some nice cod mixed in as they seem to be close too,” said Cahill.
Freshwater: Jeff Sullivan of Lucky Bait & Tackle, Warren, said, “The warm days we had last week stimulated pre-spawn fishing for largemouth bass. It’s the best I have seen it in over 20 years catching 17 fish, many of them in the four- to seven-pound range in one outing.” Swartz noted, “Customers are catching some nice sized trout at ponds stocked by the State.“ “The largemouth bass bite has been good with the trout and salmon bite at stocked ponds outstanding. Once again DEM in RI did a great job stocking area ponds,” said Harrison Gatch of Watch Hill Outfitters. “I fly fished the Wood River with Dr. Nick Califano of Barrington, and we hooked up with some very nice rainbow trout,” said Lombardo. “Customer Jeff Spicer has been landing some nice trout at Shippee Sawmill Pond, Foster using Power Bait,” said Henault of Ocean State Tackle. “Olney Pond at Lincoln Woods has produced trout and salmon for customers too.” For license and stocking information in RI visit dem.ri.gov/fishing and in Massachusetts, mass.gov/service-details/trout-stocking-report.