Ed Lombardo holds up a spring striped bass that he caught in Narrow River, R.I.

 Submitted photo

NOAA Fisheries filed a proposed rule that includes recreational fishing regulation changes for Georges Bank cod, Gulf of Maine cod and haddock in the 2023 fishing year.

NOAA Fisheries projects that current measures for Gulf of Maine cod can be liberalized somewhat, while measures for Georges Bank cod and Gulf of Maine haddock must be tightened to ensure overfishing is not occurring.

Dave Monti holds a captain’s master license and charter fishing license. He serves on a variety of boards and commissions and has a consulting business focusing on clean oceans, habitat preservation, conservation, renewable energy, and fisheries related issues and clients. Forward fishing news and photos to dmontifish@verison.net or visit noflukefishing.com.