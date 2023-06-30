NOAA’s Northeast Fisheries Science Center in Woods Hole, and the University of Rhode Island, have signed a five-year formal partnership agreement to research how offshore wind energy development will affect marine ecosystems and the people who live near, or work on, the ocean.
“Our science center and URI bring a deep bench of scientific expertise and experience in oceanography, marine life, fisheries, and coastal communities,” said Jon Hare, who leads the center. “I am delighted about this opportunity to leverage our capabilities to better understand the interactions between offshore wind development and marine ecosystems.”
Saltwater Anglers appoint new executive director
Scott Travers of Coventry, RI, has been appointed executive director of the Rhode Island Saltwater Anglers Association. He replaces Greg Vespe, who took the helm to bolster the organization after founding executive director Steven Medeiros died in 2021.
RISAA represents over 7,500 recreational anglers and 29 affiliate clubs in Connecticut, Massachusetts and Rhode Island.
Travers moved to Rhode Island after graduating from the Massachusetts Maritime Academy. He is a retired member of the Portsmouth Police Department and served as their harbormaster. He was a technical assistant to the Aquatic Resource Education and Hunter Education Program of the RI Department of Environmental Management and sailed all over the globe as a commercial sailor.
“I enjoy all aspects of being outdoors on the water and in the field. I think we should all do more to protect our wild spaces and the environment which gives life to literally everything. It’s all about the wise use of renewable resources.” said Scott Travers.
RISAA relates in its mission that it provides education to members concerning fishing techniques, improved catches, and the overall enjoyment of fishing. RISAA aims to foster sportsmanship, support marine conservation and the sound management of fisheries resources.
Hex hatch fly tying program Thursday
The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management Aquatic Resource Education Program will hold its annual ‘Hex hatch’ fly fishing and tying session Thursday from 6-9 p.m. at DEM’s Acadia Management Area campus at the E. Huntee Fish and Wildlife Education Center.
Fly fishing anglers flock to the Wood River in Rhode Island for the annual Hexagenia Limbata hatch, Rhode Island’s largest mayfly. Fly instructor Ed Lombardo will talk about the Hex Hatch, where to go, how to fish it and the recommended fly fishing set-up. The program will include an opportunity to tie several flies that have been successful over the years. There is no cost for the program.
Where’s the bite?
Striped bass and bluefish: “The bass bite slowed greatly in the Bay and Providence River,” said John Littlefield of Archie’s Bait & Tackle, Riverside. “Not many pogies (Atlantic menhaden) around in the Bay.” Harrison Gatch of Watch Hill Outfitters, Westerly, said, “Striped bass fishing on the reefs has been pretty good, with customers taking fish to 48 inches using live eels at night. During the day, top-water lures are working well with bluefish mixed in.” “The striped bass bite has been OK from the surf, but anglers are fishing from Narragansett to Watch Hill to find the fish. Block Island’s Southeast Light and the Southwest Ledge are producing for anglers trolling with wire,” said Elisa Cahill of Snug Harbor Marina, South Kingstown. “The pogies disappeared for a couple of days, so anglers must move to find the fish in the Bay,” said Dave Henault of Ocean State Tackle, Providence. “The best bite is off Newport where kayak anglers continue to do well trolling tube & worm.” Ed Lombardo, fly fishing expert and guide, said, “We fished The Charlestown Breachway Sunday and Tuesday of this week. The sand eels were very plentiful, and the striped bass were there in very good numbers. My Ed’s Fly worked very well, color, burgundy body and tail, no flash wing on top, didn’t have to match the sand eel naturally. Both outgoing and incoming tides fished well.” East End Eddie Doherty, Cape Cod Canal fishing expert and author said, “Abundant schools of mackerel, silversides, squid and other predator preferences are creating a bass buffet in the Big Ditch. Three 30-pounders were caught in the same area during a prolonged surface bite.”
Fluke (summer flounder), scup and black sea bass: “Fluke fishing is picking up,” Cahill said. “Last Monday, we saw better fishing and bigger fluke being caught in 50 to 60 feet of water from Matunuck to Green Hill, at the East Fishing Grounds and in the Block Island Wind Farm. However, the black sea bass bite has been slow with anglers catching frisbee-size scup all along the coastal shore.” “We have had a good bite along the southern coastal shore with the best bite at Block Island,” Gatch said. “The black sea bass bite south of Block Island and Fishers Island, New York, is good.” Dave Henault of Ocean State Tackle said, “Anglers from shore are catching large scup all the way up the Providence River to Sabin Point, Rocky Point, and Conimicut Point. Fluke are being caught commercially on the channel pads from the T-Wharf at Prudence Island and south as well as off Newport and the Sakonnet River.”
“Giant bluefin tuna fishing kicked off last week with one customer bringing in a 465-pound fish fully dressed (likely a 500-plus pound tuna),” Cahill said. “The bite was east of Block Island and Cox Ledge.”
“Freshwater fishing continues to be good for largemouth bass with shiners still being the bait of choice for anglers,” Henault said. “Ponds producing for customer include Olney Pond at Lincoln Woods, Turner Reservoir in Rumford and Stump Pond in Smithfield.”
Dave Monti holds a captain’s master license and charter fishing license. He serves on a variety of boards and commissions and has a consulting business focusing on clean oceans, habitat preservation, conservation, renewable energy, and fisheries related issues and clients. Forward fishing news and photos to dmontifish@verison.net or visit noflukefishing.com.