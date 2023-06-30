2023-07-01-tsc-spt-Lombardo-Charlestown

Fly fishing expert Ed Lombardo holds up a school bass that he caught Tuesday at the Charlestown Breachway.

NOAA’s Northeast Fisheries Science Center in Woods Hole, and the University of Rhode Island, have signed a five-year formal partnership agreement to research how offshore wind energy development will affect marine ecosystems and the people who live near, or work on, the ocean.

“Our science center and URI bring a deep bench of scientific expertise and experience in oceanography, marine life, fisheries, and coastal communities,” said Jon Hare, who leads the center. “I am delighted about this opportunity to leverage our capabilities to better understand the interactions between offshore wind development and marine ecosystems.”

