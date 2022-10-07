Over 63,000 trout are being stocked across Massachusetts as pond and lake water temperatures start to cool down. As the stocking plans roll out, locations will be updated daily on the map at www.mass.gov/service-details/trout-stocking-report .
Whiting Pond and Falls Pond in North Attleboro were stocked with rainbow trout on Sept. 26. Don’t forget your fishing license — buy online at MassFishHunt.
State considers new tautog regulations for 2023
The Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries is taking public comments and holding a virtual public hearing on a series of proposed regulatory affecting commercial and recreational fisheries, including recreational tautog. Full text of the regulations may be found on DMF’s website along with additional relevant background information.
In addition to recreational tautog, Atlantic menhaden, Shortfin mako and groundfish regulations will be addressed.
A slot limit and trophy fish provision for recreational tautog are being proposed. The regulation would adopt a 21-inch maximum size limit for the recreational tautog fisher, making a 16- to 21-inch slot limit — with an allowance for an angler to retain one trophy fish exceeding the 21-inch limit per calendar day. The aim is to preserve more large female fish with great spawning potential.
The proposal matches a rule enacted in Rhode Island for 2022 and would ensure Massachusetts and Rhode Island consistently manage their recreational fisheries across jurisdictions, as recommended in the interstate plan.
DMF will host the virtual public hearing on Nov. 1 at 6 p.m. to take comment on draft regulations. Register for the hearing at https://bit.ly/3SIdZJv.
Top shellfishers share tips
Barry Fuller and Roger Tellier shared their shellfishing knowledge at a Saltwater Anglers Associaton seminar, with over 100 interested fishermen in attendance. The two have been shellfishing recreationally for over 60 years.
Here are some highlights of the meeting:
Quahogs can live 400 to 500 years and it takes 2½ to three years for a quahog to grow to legal size (over 1” in diameter).
The tools of the sport often include rakes, nylon bags, baskets, rubber tubes as well as tools to make it you more comfortable, like rubber gloves and need pads for kneeling down in low water close to shore.
Use a rake that fits you and your needs. Many are angled on the stick to lay flat on bottom. Rakes have different lengths and different style basket, all of which require you to turn the rake upward to hold your catch the basket as you bring it up.
Quohogs of different size appear at different depths. Bigger quahogs in deeper water and smaller ones closer to shore is often the cast but not necessarily true at each location.
Where’s the bite?
Striped bass, bluefish and false albacore: “The striped bass bite in Narragansett Bay has been strong. Before storms, anglers were hooking up with slot-size fish (28 to under 35 inches) all over Narragansett Bay,” said Tom Giddings of the Tackle Box in Warwick. East End Eddie Doherty, expert Cape Cod Canal angler and author said, “Peanut bunker, silversides, adult menhaden, mackerel and other baitfish remain in the canal, providing a top-notch meal plan for hungry predators! Vinny Rosata from Wareham caught several nice fish on the early east tide including a 41-inch striped bass with an Al Gags 5-ounce white soft plastic jig.” Fly fishing guide and instructor Ed Lombardo said, “The hickory shad and striped bass have been plentiful now for the past few weeks, both in Narrow River and at Charlestown Breachway. Small bucktail streamer flies in colors of yellow, or black, over white with flash topping has been working very well for shad. The striped bass like flies in traditional white and olive, or white and chartreuse with some flash in the body. I have been getting some very nice bass in the 24-inch to 39-inch class with my Hot Pink Ed’s Fly.” Declan O’Donnell of Breachway Bait & Tackle in Charlestown, RI said, “The breachway fished well this past week even through the worst of the storm.”
When it was too rough out at the end, people were catching on jigs back in the channel. Mostly striped bass with occasionally shad and bluefish mixed in. There have also been some snapper blues in the breachway and salt pond.”
Fluke, black sea bass and scup: Bob Bove of Warwick and his grandson, Steven, caught scup to 15 inches when tautog fishing in the General Rock area this weekend. “The scup kept biting, one after another when using squid for bait,” Steven said. Giddings noted, “Customers have been catching their limit of scup in just a couple of hours of fishing.” The fluke bite is nearly nonexistent, with anglers finding it difficult to catch large black sea bass too in the bay and along the coast.
Tautog: We fished at General Rock area last Friday in 17 feet of water with a charter and caught three keepers with a one-to-three ratio. “The tautog bite came on strong at the end of last week, with customers catching nice keeper-size fish at India Point Park, Providence; Conimicut Light, Warwick; off Tiverton; and in North Kingstown, RI,” Giddings said. “The keeper-to-short ratio was pretty good too.”
Freshwater: Fishing is improving, with ponds being stocked with trout in Rhode Island and Massachusetts waterways, including Whiting and Falls Ponds in North Attleboro. Jeff Sullivan of Lucky Bait & Tackle in Warren said, “The largemouth bass bite has been outstanding in area ponds and lakes. Once I had them dialed in at my favorite pond, I went back to the same place two or three times last week and the bite was still on.” Giddings said, “The largemouth and perch bite have been very good. We went catfishing last week and they were hammering our bait. Areas producing for customers include Warwick Lake and Gorton’s Pond in Warwick.”