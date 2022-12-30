The Baker-Polito Administration announced $180 million in funding through the Offshore Wind Ports Infrastructure Investment Challenge, a competitive funding opportunity opened earlier in the year which seeks to expand and develop port infrastructure at three key harbors along the Massachusetts coast.
In a media advisory, the Administration said, “Projects funded through the Offshore Wind Ports Infrastructure Investment Challenge will have a significant impact on the advancement of the sector, and will capture high-value supply chain and workforce opportunities in the Commonwealth,”
The $180 million investment will not only provide clean, affordable energy, but will also help revitalize gateway communities by delivering valuable jobs for our residents.
The Administration also announced the release of the Massachusetts Clean Energy Center’2022 Clean Energy Industry Report. Visit 2022 Massachusetts Clean Energy Industry Report_Final.pdf (masscec.com) for a copy of the report.
The report identifies that the industry has directly employed 104,290 Massachusetts residents and indirectly generated another 95,046 jobs.
The Massachusetts Clean Energy Industry is now outpacing several other industries with opportunities spread throughout the Commonwealth.
Fly tying class in Middleton, RI
Catching a striper on a fly you tied is undoubtedly one of the most rewarding experiences that saltwater fly fishing can offer.
The Saltwater Edge, of Middletown, R.I., is offering a Beginner Saltwater Fly Tying Class taught by professional fly tier Steve Cook. Cook is a great teacher of material management and the tying techniques needed to produce consistent and durable flies.
The course is being offered a second time on Feb. 4, from 9:30 a.m.to 12:30 p.m. Cost is $75. To register, visit the fly fishing page at saltwateredge.com.
The course is designed to cover general terminology, tools, and management of common saltwater fly tying materials.
Upon completing the class, you will be familiar with tying fundamentals and be able to tie three proven fly patterns that are ready to fish and effective in local waters. The course is open to all ages, although children under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult.
Massachusetts awards grant funds for recreational access projects
Massachusetts state grant funds totaling $56,000 has been awarded to the towns of Barnstable and Cohasset, and the city of Newburyport, for saltwater fishing access projects popular with the recreational fishing community.
The access funds, which were awarded by the Department of Fish and Game’s Division of Marine Fisheries, are provided through the collection of revenue from the sale of saltwater fishing permits, a portion of which fund construction and improvements to public access facilities in Massachusetts coastal communities.
The following projects were awarded saltwater recreational fishing grants:
- Town of Cohasset, $18,000: The town will install specialized cartop vessel launch floats to assist people in launching canoes, kayaks, and stand-up paddle boards, which are becoming more popular as fishing vessels every year. The specialized floats will simplify entering and exiting the water in locations where the shoreline does not allow for easy access due to rocky shorelines and significant tidal changes.
- Town of Barnstable, $25,000: The town will make repairs at the state boat ramp at Blish Point on Barnstable Harbor. The ramp is in serious need of repair, showing cracks and potholes. This heavily-used facility is the only reasonable and accessible boat access to Cape Cod Bay for eight miles in either direction.
- City of Newburyport, $13,000: The city will install solar lights and a washdown system at a popular fishing pier at Cashman Park. The lights will provide safety for night anglers and the washdown will allow for bait scraps to be washed away, improving sanitary conditions on the pier.
North Atlantic Right Whales still endangered
NOAA Fisheries has released their five-year review of the endangered North Atlantic Right Whales at North Atlantic Right Whale five-Year Review.
The report finds the population is continuing to decline and has not met many of the recovery criteria outlined in the North Atlantic Right Whale Recovery Plan. Based on the results of this review, NOAA Fisheries concludes the species should remain listed as endangered.
Under the Endangered Species Act, NOAA Fisheries is required to conduct a review of listed species at least once every five years to ensure that listing classifications of species are accurate.
The review considered peer-reviewed literature, published reports, public comments, and new information that has become available since the release of the last five-year review in 2017.
NOAA will continue to work with its partners to implement the actions called for in the Recovery Plan and Priority Action Plan to recover this endangered species.
Progress on all ongoing work across the agency and in collaboration with partners and stakeholders to conserve and rebuild the population are tracked and communicated via the North Atlantic Right Whale Road to Recovery and Recovering Threatened and Endangered Species Reports to Congress.
Where’s the bite
Striped bass: Fishing in our salt ponds and estuaries is still good. I plan to fish once we have a 45- to 50-degree day with low to moderate wind conditions. At press time, we just have not had this type of day in a while.
Cod, tautog and black sea bass: While he tautog season and black sea bass seasons end on Dec. 31 in Rhode Island and Massachusetts, party boats fishing for cod this winter include the Frances Fleet at francesfleet.com and the Island Current at islandcurrent.com . Rates vary but are about $135 per adult for a full day of fishing. Call to check schedules and make a reservation.
Dave Monti holds a captain’s master license and charter fishing license. He serves on a variety of boards and commissions and has a consulting business focusing on clean oceans, habitat preservation, conservation, renewable energy, and fisheries related issues and clients. Forward fishing news and photos to dmontifish@verison.net or visit noflukefishing.com.