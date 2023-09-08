Nick Papa of South Kingstown, R.I., captain of the vessel Ruthless, took first place in the Boston Bluefin Classic held this past week.
Nick and his crew boated the 788-pound giant bluefin tuna off Scarborough Beach in Narraganset in 100 feet of water on Monday, using a bluefish filet as bait. Nick’s crew included Claire Hodson, who harpooned the fish; Anthony Pastore and Max Sherman on the reel; and Papa at the helm.
“This is the first year we had multiple weigh-in locations in each state, which was more convenient and enhanced participation,” Boston Bluefin Classic Tournament Director Robbie Carter said.
Very nice fish, Nick, and team Ruthless. Congratulations also to team Mission Critical, which took second place with a 783-pound bluefin. And kudos to charter captain Rob Taylor. His boat, Reel EZ from Newport, finished third in the tournament with a 781-pound giant bluefin tuna. Only seven pounds separated the top three finishers.
Tautog tips seminar will help you catch them
Tautog fishing expert Richie Reich of Narragansett will be the guest speaker at a Rhode Island Saltwater Anglers Association seminar on "Tips for Tautog Success" on Sept. 25 at 7 p.m. at the West Warwick Elks Lodge, 60 Clyde Street, West Warwick.
Learn tautog tactics and strategies that will help you land tautog this fall. Highlights of his presentation will include how to prepare, what tackle you need and how to find, hook and land this great eating fish.
The seminar starts at 7 p.m., however, dinner will be available starting at 5:30 p.m. at the West Warwick Elks Lodge for a separate fee. Non-members are asked to make a $10 donation to the RISAA Foundation. RISAA members will be admitted free. For more information, email Scott Travers, executive director, at travers@risaa.org.
Where’s the bite?
Striped bass, bluefish and false albacore: “Bluefish and striped bass fishing in Narragansett Bay is improving with bass now being caught at Sabin Point, Colt State Park and the Barrington Bridge," Jeff Sullivan of Lucky Bait & Tackle in Warren said. "Most are school bass. This week, the bluefish were being caught throughout Narragansett Bay with the hot spot being between Gould Island north of the Newport Bridge to Hope Island. Striped bass fishing out in front of Newport has slowed some with an early-morning and pre-dusk bite on eels and top-water lures still good. However, the false albacore bite off Newport is outstanding with fish in the five- to seven-pound range with Game On XO jigs and Albie Snacks working well for anglers.” East End Eddie Doherty, Cape Cod canal fishing expert and author, said, “Mashpee Mike LaRaia jigged up several plus-slot fish, including a 33-inch bass, losing one to a hungry seal. Big blues, up to 12 pounds, and bass were keyed in on small bait, including peanut bunker, butterfish, whiting and squid.” Dave Henault of Ocean State Tackle in Providence said, “Customers catching bass in the bay are working for them, but the bluefish are popping up all over the bay.” Declan O’Donnell of Breachway Bait & Tackle in Charlestown said, “Striped bass are thick back in the salt ponds right now. Guys are doing well with live eels and the top-water bite is starting to pick up as these fish become more active. The Charlestown Breachway bite has been heating up, especially on the outgoing tide at night.”
Tautog: “The tautog bite in the bay has been slow with a lot of shorts being caught,” John Littlefield, of Archie’s Bait & Tackle said. “The water temperature in the Providence River north of Conimicut Light is still 70 degrees.” Sullivan said. “We just switched over from fluke fishing to tautog fishing and have had luck catching keepers at the mouth of the Sakonnet River. We caught 10 fish, not large fish, but seven of them were keepers.”
Fluke, black sea bass and scup: “Fluke fishing held up well last week with fish up to almost nine pounds caught around 30 feet of water locally,” O’Donnell said. “Along with fluke, local anglers are doing well for black sea bass and scup.” “Fluke fishing has slowed but my customers are still catching some nice keepers in the bay,” Littlefield said. “One landed a 20-incher and a 22-inch fish when fishing the waterfront in Providence for tautog with green crabs." Sullivan said, “We fished Block Island Tuesday of last week and did pretty good with fluke in deep water.”
Tuna and shark fishing: “Customers are catching giant bluefin tuna at the Dump and at Tuna Ridge, however, the real surprise this year is they are being caught right in the Block Island Wind Farm and closer,” Sullivan said. Greg Vespe of Tiverton said, “We landed a good one today, a 70-inch, 290-pound thresher shark off Newport using a bluefish filet as bait. The shark jumped out of the water four times and took about two hours to land.”
Freshwater: “Fishing has slowed with the water still being very warm,” Sullivan said. “The bite is on during low light conditions when the water is cooler with frogs and 10-inch worms as well as spinner baits working well for anglers fishing for largemouth bass.”
Dave Monti holds a captain’s master license and charter fishing license. He serves on a variety of boards and commissions and has a consulting business focusing on clean oceans, habitat preservation, conservation, renewable energy, and fisheries related issues and clients. Forward fishing news and photos to dmontifish@verison.net or visit www.noflukefishing.com.