Nick Papa of South Kingstown, captain of the vessel Ruthless, took first place in the Boston Bluefin Classic with this 788-pound giant bluefin tuna caught off Scaolbrough Beach in Narraganset, R.I.

Nick and his crew boated the 788-pound giant bluefin tuna off Scarborough Beach in Narraganset in 100 feet of water on Monday, using a bluefish filet as bait. Nick’s crew included Claire Hodson, who harpooned the fish; Anthony Pastore and Max Sherman on the reel; and Papa at the helm.

