The Atlantic coastal states of Maine through North Carolina have scheduled hearings to gather public input on Draft Addendum I to Amendment 7 to the Atlantic Striped Bass Interstate Fishery Management Plan, which considers allowing voluntary transfers of striped bass ocean commercial quota between states that have ocean quota.
The Massachusetts webinar hearing is Thursday, Jan. 5, from 6-8 p.m. For information, contact Michael Armstrong at 978-619-0012.
The Rhode Island webinar hearing will be held Wednesday, December 14, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. For information contact Jason McNamee at 401.222.4700, ex. 2772414.
With the adoption of Amendment 7 earlier this year, the board reinitiated discussions on Draft Addendum I to consider voluntary ocean quota transfers, which could provide some relief to states seeking additional quota. The draft addendum proposes a range of options that would permit voluntary transfers of ocean commercial quota, including options based on stock status and options allowing the board to set criteria for transfers on a regular basis.
Many in the recreational fishing community believe that striped bass is primarily a recreational species and that quota should not be allowed to transfer in the commercial community, as it takes large fish with great spawning potential out of the water. And, if the fish are not being caught in a particular area it is because they are not there in abundance as originally thought and the transfer would allow more fish to be killed in another state that already used its quota.
The other side of the argument, primarily from commercial fishers, is that these are predetermined quotas coastwide, and to extract these fish from the water is in keeping with sustaining the fishery and utilizing the resource as we should.
In order to comment during virtual webinar hearings, you will need to use your computer or download the GoToWebinar app for your phone. Those joining by phone only will be limited to listening to the presentation and will not be able to provide input. In those cases, you can send your comments to staff via email or U.S. mail at any time during the public comment period. To attend the webinar in listen-only mode, dial 213-493-0005 and enter access code 199-116-984.
For virtual hearings go online at https://tinyurl.com/39tuy6db and select the hearing(s) you plan to attend from the drop-down menu to register for a public hearing webinar.
Narragansett Surfcasters’ Ninth Annual Surf Day
The Narragansett Surfcasters will hold their Ninth Annual Surf Day on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at the Narragansett Community Center, 53 Mumford Road, Narragansett, RI from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The event will feature 45 tables of used and new fishing equipment for sale, including rods, reels, plugs and tackle. Some of the region’s best lure builders will be on hand for you to meet. There will be an award-winning antique plug collection on display, along with plenty of great food.
The $5 contribution at the door (kids under age 15 are free) will be used to support the club’s community events such as Kid’s Fishing Day, Disabled Veterans Fishing Outing and Holiday Gift Cards to needy families in the Narragansett area.
Where’s the bite?
Striped bass fishing is still good in our estuaries, ponds and from shore in certain places. I fly-fished Narrow River last week with fly guide/instructor Ed Lombardo. We caught about five bass to 23 inches, and hickory shad. “Anglers are still catching bass in the ponds and from shore,” Elisa Cahill of Snug Harbor Marina, South Kingstown said. “Members of the Narragansett Surfcasters caught multiple school bass from the Point Judith Light area this past week.”
Tautog fishing is still very strong. “Customers are catching their limit at Kettle Point dock in East Providence on some days and other days they are catching shorts,” said John Littlefield of Archie’s Bait & Tackle, Riverside. “The bite has been pretty good all around. Customers are arriving at Beavertail at 4:30 a.m. to get a good tautog spot, as many are still fishing. And, fishing off Newport is still good for anglers too.” “The Island Current had a 15.3-pound tautog this weekend. The fish are in deeper water for the most part but still some in lower water too.” Elisa Cahill of Snug Harbor Marina, said, “Customers are catching tautog, black sea bass and cod at the East Fishing Grounds off Block Island. And off Pt. Judith Light they are still catching tautog with an occasional cod mixed in.”
Squid fishing was good last week. “Customers were able to fill five-gallon pails with some very nice squid. The Fort Wetherill, Jamestown area was working well for customers.” Anglers David Dube and Greg Vespe fished for squid last week and said, “Nothing came easy last night but the company was perfect, the stars over the Bay were beautiful and we managed to fight through the mackerel for a decent pick of squid. Home by 1 a.m.”
Freshwater fishing for trout and salmon is still good at area ponds that were stocked this fall. In Rhode Island, the Department of Environmental Management stocked 24 waterways with rainbow and brook trout. DEM is providing stocking updates via its website at dem.ri.gov/fishing. A 2022 fishing license is required for anglers 15 and older and a trout conservation stamp is required to keep or possess a trout. Fishing licenses can be purchased online on the DEM’S Rhode Island Outdoors portal. Over 63,000 trout have been stocked across Massachusetts. Stocking locations are updated daily on the map at www.mass.gov/service-details/trout-stocking-report . Don’t forget your fishing license. Buy it online at MassFishHunt.
