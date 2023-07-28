I first met Dustin Stevens at the New England Saltwater Fishing Show in March. His Rhode Island Kayak Fishing Adventures booth was right next door.
His guide business takes customers kayak fishing for striped bass, blue fish, false albacore and more. The more part includes ground fish such as summer flounder (fluke), black sea bass and tautog.
If you are interested in learning about Dustin and his unique business and fishing model, you are in luck. He has been featured in a podcast produced by Peter Jenkins, owner of The Saltwater Edge at The Tireless Dustin Stevens of Rhode Island Kayak Fishing Adventures — The Saltwater Edge.
Block Island Inshore Fishing Tournament a big success
The Block Island Inshore Fishing Tournament ended last Sunday with a winning striped bass measuring 48 inches caught by team ‘Frayed Knot’ led by Capt. Richard Lipsitz of North Kingstown. The Best Scenic Photo in the Block Island Wind Farm went to Dariusz Kolodziejczak of Johnston.
A field of 25 teams participated in the two-day event.
“We increased participation by a third for a total of 122 anglers and we were able to make a $6,000 contribution to the Block Island Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department, ” said tournament host Capt. Chris Willi of Block Island Fishworks. “Thanks to Ørsted (owners of the Block Island Wind Farm) and their sponsorship of the tournament, we were able to donate 100 percent of tournament fees to the fire and rescue department.”
Tournament co-sponsors were Whalers Brewing, South Kingstown; Quaker Lane Bait & Tackle, North Kingstown; The Saltwater Edge, Middletown; Ocean State Tackle, Providence; Snug Harbor Marina, South Kingstown; and Watch Hill Outfitters, Westerly.
Visit www.SandyPointCo.com/bi-inshore-tourney for full tournament results.
Cobia caught on the Sakonnet River
A 38-inch cobia, an exotic warm-water fish, was caught at the mouth of the Sakonnet River last week by Tiverton, R.I., angler Eric Duda.
“It ripped line like crazy on my light rod setup,” Duda said. “I knew right away it was not a fluke, and was thinking, must be one of those gator blues. The fish surfaced after eight minutes 30 feet from the boat and it was no blue. The fish jumped out of the water and ripped line back to about the bottom again in 50 feet of water. I reeled it up four times. After about 20 minutes, we finally got it into the net. It was a 38-inch cobia. I released the cobia back into the water.”
The recreational regulation for cobia in Rhode Island is one fish/per vessel/day with a minimum size of 37 inches and a year-round season.
Where’s the bite?
Tuna: “Customers are hooking up with school bluefin tuna about seven miles south of Beavertail,” Tom Giddings of the Tackle Box, Warwick, said. “A customer was reeling up to heavy up on her jig when their first bluefin hit.” Declan O’Donnell of Breachway Bait & Tackle, Charlestown, said, “Offshore reports have been very good with bluefin, and yellowfin tuna being caught south of the island. Most of the action has been on the troll but a few fish are being caught jigging.”
Summer flounder (fluke), black sea bass and scup: “The fluke bite in local waters has been good still a lot of shorts but some nice fish mixed in (7-8 pounds),” O’Donnell said. “A new batch of squid just moved in with plenty of other bait in the water to keep them satisfied.” John Littlefield of Archie’s Bait & Tackle, Riverside, said, “Fluke fishing and black sea bass fishing have not been good. Anglers are catching both species in the bay, but mostly shorts. The scup bite remains strong in the Bay.” Giddings said, “The scup bite is very strong with 14- to 16-inch fish being caught at the Newport and Jamestown bridges. Anglers are killing it at Rocky Point Pier catching large scup, with the Greenwich Bay area yielding some nice squeteague at Sally Rock and anglers are catching keeper fluke at Warwick Light.”
Striped bass: “The five-day lull turned around Wednesday at the Canal with striped bass chasing whiting and tinker mackerel,” Cape Cod Canal fishing expert and author East End Eddie Doherty said. “’Breakin’ Bob” Weir had 19 fish to his credit on Friday with several 20-25 pounders that fell for his white FishLab.” Littlefield said, “The striped bass bite in the Providence River is not good. The water is very warm. Last week, it was 82 degrees.” O’Donnell noted that the warm waters have changed some fishing patterns. “Striped bass fishing is still very good, but as the water continues to warm, the bite is better earlier in the morning or at night.” O’Donnell said. Greg Vespe of Tiverton caught his personal best last week, a 51-inch, 52-pound striped bass off Newport free swimming an eel with Capt. Mike Littlefield of ArchAngel Charters.
Freshwater fishing: Largemouth bass continue to be good early morning and at dusk when things cool off or when anglers target shaded areas under trees. “Little Pond behind Warwick Vets is yielding largemouth bass in the four-pound range, and we are just starting to hear that customers are catching pike at Gorton’s Pond in Warwick,” Giddings said.