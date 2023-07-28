2023-07-29-tsc-spt-Dustin-Stevens

Dustin Stevens runs Rhode Island Kayak Fishing Adventures, which takes customers kayak fishing for striped bass, blue fish, false albacore and more.

 Submitted photo

I first met Dustin Stevens at the New England Saltwater Fishing Show in March. His Rhode Island Kayak Fishing Adventures booth was right next door.

His guide business takes customers kayak fishing for striped bass, blue fish, false albacore and more. The more part includes ground fish such as summer flounder (fluke), black sea bass and tautog.

