East End Eddie Doherty will be guest speaker at the Tried & True Fishing Expo Saturday at 10 a.m. at Whites of Westport,

 Submitted photo

It was unusual to have right whales feeding on the surface in Cape Cod Bay last month. They usually appear there in the spring, but warming water, a change in bait and forage fish profiles and other climate impacts are affecting where these and other whales traditionally appear and feed.

The whales are here, so in addition to speed-zone restrictions imposed last month, the Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries is reminding all commercial fishers of the various state and federal seasonal trap gear closures that went into effect on Feb. 1.

Dave Monti holds a captain’s master license and charter fishing license. He serves on a variety of boards and commissions and has a consulting business focusing on clean oceans, habitat preservation, conservation, renewable energy, and fisheries related issues and clients. Forward fishing news and photos to dmontifish@verison.net or visit www.noflukefishing.com.