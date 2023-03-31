This Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries (Marine Fisheries) reminds all mariners that there is a small vessel (less than 65 feet overall) speed limit in Cape Cod Bay to protect endangered right whales from the threat of ship strikes.
During the late winter and early spring, right whales migrate into the bay and aggregate there where they feed on abundant zooplankton. As spring progresses, these whales begin feeding close to the surface and become more susceptible to ship strikes.
Vessel strikes are a significant source of mortality and serious injury for right whales, even with smaller vessels. However, the lethality of ship strikes is greatly reduced when vessels are operating at speeds of 10 knots or less.
Last week, the NOAA North Atlantic Right Whale Sighting Survey team re-detected the presence of right whales southeast of Nantucket, MA and extended voluntary right whale Slow Zone is that area. Visit NOAA’s website at www.fisheries.noaa.gov/region/new-england-mid-atlantic for updated information on whale movement and slow zone areas.
North Atlantic right whales are on the move along the Atlantic coast of the U.S. If seen, remember that approaching a right whale closer than 500 yards is a violation of federal and state law.
Opening Day in Rhode Island next Saturday
Opening Day of the freshwater fishing season in Rhode Island is 6 a.m. Saturday, April 8. The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management has stocked 100 waterways many with brook, brown, tiger and rainbow trout as well as Sebago salmon in select areas in advance of the season.
Hatchery-raised golden rainbow trout are being stocked in waterways throughout Rhode Island for Opening Day. These trout are a color variation of a rainbow trout and provide an exciting angling experience.
For licensing information and a list of waterways that are being stocked by DEM visit their website at https://tinyurl.com/279rk38n.
A 2023 fishing license ($21 online) is required for anglers 15 years old and older. A Trout Conservation Stamp ($5.50 online) is also required of anyone wishing to keep or possess a trout or to fish in a catch-and-release or “fly-fishing only” area. Trout Stamps are not required for persons possessing trout taken from a lake or pond that shares a border with Rhode Island.
The minimum size for trout is eight inches and the daily creel or possession limit is five from April 8 through Nov. 30, and two from Dec. 1 through Feb. 29, 2024.
Anglers donate $21,000 to three non-profits
The West Bay Anglers, a fishing club in Warwick, RI contributed $7,000 to each of three non-profit organizations, including Veteran Angler Charters, Impossible Dream of Warwick and the Dare to Dream Ranch in Foster, Rhode Island.
“We raised $21,000 this year, the second-highest amount ever, thanks to the 100 percent commitment from our volunteers to run the Meat & Lobster Raffles and the hundreds of donors who contribute each week,” said Pam Tameo, lobster raffle chairperson and past president of the West Bay Anglers.
For 18 Saturdays the West Bay Anglers raffled off tables of meat, lobster and other food items, consumer electronics, fishing gear and a host of other items. Each Saturday event lasted over two hours.
“It was great to see the expression on the faces of the executive directors of the three charities once they learned the amount of donations,” Tameo said.
Reminder: RI considers regulations, anglers urged to attend
The Rhode Island Marine Fisheries Council will meet to consider 2023 recreational and many commercial regulations at an in-person and online hybrid meeting at 6 p.m. on Monday at the URI Graduate School of Oceanography Bay Campus, Coreless Auditorium, 215 South Ferry Road, Narragansett.
The council makes fishing regulation recommendations to DEM, with DEM Director Terrance Gray generally approving 95 percent of the council’s regulation recommendations.
Recreational fishing issues being considered at the meeting include regulations for black sea bass and scup, as well as commercial Atlantic menhaden measures in the bay, which impacts the amount of Atlantic menhaden in the bay as forage for striped bass, bluefish, mammals, osprey and other fish and birds.
The meeting can be joined in person or by Zoom at https://tinyurl.com/2etazvh8. Meeting ID: 838 0532 6029. Passcode: 282613. Dial-in 1-929-205-6099.
Where’s the bite?
Freshwater: “The anticipation of opening day for trout season for both Rhode Island and Connecticut customers is very high,” Mike Wade of Watch Hill Outfitters, Westerly, said. “Additional stockings have taken place in both states as fish in the hatchery matured early this year and the fish needed to be moved. We are open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. but Opening Day, Saturday, April 8, we plan to open very early, give us a call.” Tom Giddings of the Tackle Box, Warwick, said, “Fishing in Warwick Pond and Gorton Pond is spotty, but they are producing largemouth bass for customers. The white perch bite has been very good. Everyone is getting ready for Opening Day. We are fully stocked and will open Friday, April 7 at 5 a.m. and stay open all night until Saturday, April 8 at 7 p.m.” Massachusetts stocked ponds are open for fishing but all will have to wait until April 8 to fish trout stocked ponds in Rhode Island. For licenses and trout/salmon waterway stocking information in Rhode Island, visit www.dem.ri.gov/fishing, and in Massachusetts, check out www.mass.gov/service-details/trout-stocking-report.
“Striped bass holdovers are being caught in the upper Providence River. We have also received reports of herring staring to appear in our waterways early as it is warm,” said Tom Giddings of the Tackle Box. “The bass season this year should be strong and early.” John Littlefield of Archie’s Bait & Tackle of Riverside, RI, said, “Anglers fishing the upper Seekonk River in downtown Pawtucket this weekend found the River loaded with 3- to 5-inch pogies (Atlantic menhaden). They were fishing for school bass but couldn’t make a cast without snagging a pogie. These fish wintered here and once they are joined with new arrivals the upper Bay and Rivers should be loaded with Atlantic menhaden and striped bass.” “We have had some non-confirmed reports that school bass are in the salt ponds already,” Mike Wade of Watch Hill said.