Gary Vandemoortele of Smithfield, R.I., shows off his first keeper black sea bass of the season, a 21-incher that he caught off Warwick Lighthouse on Monday.

 Submitted photo

During the first week of June, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo announced $3.3 billion in funding for NOAA under the Inflation Reduction Act. Through IRA, NOAA Fisheries will invest in strengthening the agency’s core mission to provide science-based management and conservation of the nation’s marine resources as we confront climate change. The move was welcomed by the fishing community that has long advocated for enhanced NOAA Fisheries funding to address climate impacts.

IRA funds allow NOAA Fisheries to advance several critical areas focused on tackling the impacts of climate. Funds are earmarked for NOAA Fisheries Climate and Ecosystem Fisheries initiative as well as North Atlantic right whale programs, Pacific salmon, red snapper, facilities modernization, Arctic research, permitting efficiency, and support for hatcheries and other tribal initiatives.

