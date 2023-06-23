During the first week of June, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo announced $3.3 billion in funding for NOAA under the Inflation Reduction Act. Through IRA, NOAA Fisheries will invest in strengthening the agency’s core mission to provide science-based management and conservation of the nation’s marine resources as we confront climate change. The move was welcomed by the fishing community that has long advocated for enhanced NOAA Fisheries funding to address climate impacts.
IRA funds allow NOAA Fisheries to advance several critical areas focused on tackling the impacts of climate. Funds are earmarked for NOAA Fisheries Climate and Ecosystem Fisheries initiative as well as North Atlantic right whale programs, Pacific salmon, red snapper, facilities modernization, Arctic research, permitting efficiency, and support for hatcheries and other tribal initiatives.
Hats off to Secretary Raimondo and her NOAA Fisheries chief, Janet Coit, for facilitating this round of funding. For funding details, visit Inflation Reduction Act: A Historic Investment in America’s Climate Resilience | NOAA Fisheries.
Tips on how to catch black sea bass
On Monday I fished with angler Gary Vandemoortele and his daughter, Shaina Boyle of Smithfield. Gary caught his first black sea bass keeper of the season, a plump 21-inch fish in front of Warwick Light. Gary said, “I guess we’ll be having fish sandwiches for dinner.”
The black sea bass bite is improving; see below for tips on how to catch and cook them. This year in Massachusetts and Rhode Island the minimum size is 16.5 inches.
In Massachusetts, the possession limit is four fish with a May 20-to-September 7 season.
In Rhode Island, the catch limit is two fish/person/day that increases to three fish on August 27. Charter boat regulations are different in Rhode Island. The minimum size is 16 inches with a two fish/person/day limit that increases to six fish on September 1.
Rigs often used to catch black sea bass have two hooks approximately 12 inches to 16 inches apart with a bank sinker to hold bottom. Squid is most often used as bait. Many, including me, prefer using jigs to catch them but I also like red or pink squid rigs tipped with squid, as I think the sea bass believe it is a small lobster or crab, some of their favorite foods.
Any underwater structure including rocks, wrecks, piers and jetties will attract black sea bass. The larger males are generally found in deeper water.
Where’s the bite?
Striped bass and bluefish. East End Eddie Doherty, the Cape Cod Canal fishing expert and author said, “Striped bass up to 44 inches were caught this week in the canal. Rods were bent all around as schools entered the Big Ditch from Buzzards Bay on the breaking tides caused by the new moon on Father’s Day. I caught a 36-inch the previous morning on a three-ounce white Guppy JoBo Jr. and a 38-inch fish on Father’s Day with a fish oil-infused white Hurley Canal Killer.” Reid Beland of Quaker Lane Bait & Tackle in North Kingstown said, “The larger bass are being caught at night off Newport, Jamestown and at Block Island. There are fish in the bay, but anglers are having to work for them.”
“One customer caught a 24-inch bluefish at Conimicut Point this weekend, but the large bass and bluefish are being caught off Newport,” said Tom Giddings of the Tackle Box in Warwick. Ed Lombardo, fly-fishing expert and guide, said, “Tuesday and Wednesday of this week we fished both the Narrow River and the Charlestown Breachway. For the first time this season, we have started to see very good numbers of sand eels in both locations. The incoming tide has been better than the outgoing, I believe because the water is much colder, coming in from the ocean. Sand-eel patterns are working well in colors of dark olive over white buck tail or craft fur. My hot pink and burgundy shrimp pattern worked very well also. Hickory shad and striped bass are taking our offerings. One bass was close to keeping size from the Breachway,” Declan O’Donnell of Breachway Bait & Tackle in Charlestown said, “The bass have been dialed in on sand eels, which are thick out front and in the ponds. Most big fish have been caught on live bait, Doc-like presentations, and GT eels.”
Scup, black sea bass and summer flounder. “Dave Henault of Ocean Stale Tackle said, “Customers that are catching fluke and black sea bass are putting in their time.”
“Fluke fishing has been decent along the beaches. A lot of recreational shorts and you have to put your time in to get some keepers. Most fish coming from 40 feet of water. Don’t be afraid to try stickier bottom, where the draggers cant go. Some better reports coming from areas along the backside of Block in 50 feet. Sea bass report continues to improve with bigger fish starting to move up into shallower water. A lot of dinner plate scup being caught while targeting fluke,” said Declan O’Donnell of Breachway Bait & Tackle. “I took home one 22-inch fluke for dinner this weekend caught at Warwick Light drifting across the channel, Tom Giddings of the Tackle Box in Warwick said. “Shoe fishing from Rocky Point Pier, Warwick, has been very good. Customers are catching large scup to 18 inches, fluke to 22 inches and this weekend a customer caught a 37-inch skate that she kept, cleaned and cooked for her fellow anglers on the pier. Weak fish were also caught by anglers off Warwick Light and the Warwick Neck country Club. Larger fluke are being caught off Newport.”
Freshwater. “The largemouth bass bite is good, with anglers using both lures and bait (shiners) with success,” said Tom Giddings of the Tackle Box. “Customers are doing fairly well at Ryan Park in North Kingstown,” said Reid Beland of Quaker Lane. “Anglers are hooking up with largemouth bass and some catfish at Ryan Park.”
Dave Monti holds a captain’s master license and charter fishing license. He serves on a variety of boards and commissions and has a consulting business focusing on clean oceans, habitat preservation, conservation, renewable energy, and fisheries related issues and clients. Forward fishing news and photos to dmontifish@verison.net or visit www.noflukefishing.com.