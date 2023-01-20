2023-01-21-tsc-spt-Capt-Jack-Sprengle

Capt. Jack Sprengel of East Coast Charters will be guest speaker at the Saltwater Anglers’ seminar on Monday, Jan. 30, at 7 p.m.

Recreational fishing regulations for summer flounder (fluke), black sea bass and scup will likely become more conservative for 2023. Harvest limits could be reduced by as much as 10 percent coastwide on black sea bass and scup.

NOAA Fisheries announced its approval of the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission and Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council’s recommended 2023 summer flounder, scup, and black sea bass specifications. In December 2021, the Council and Board adopted revised quota allocations for the commercial and recreational sectors of these three fisheries as part of the Commercial-Recreational Allocation Amendment (Amendment 22).

Dave Monti holds a captain’s master license and charter fishing license. He serves on a variety of boards and commissions and has a consulting business focusing on clean oceans, habitat preservation, conservation, renewable energy, and fisheries related issues and clients. Forward fishing news and photos to dmontifish@verison.net or visit www.noflukefishing.com.