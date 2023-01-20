Recreational fishing regulations for summer flounder (fluke), black sea bass and scup will likely become more conservative for 2023. Harvest limits could be reduced by as much as 10 percent coastwide on black sea bass and scup.
NOAA Fisheries announced its approval of the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission and Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council’s recommended 2023 summer flounder, scup, and black sea bass specifications. In December 2021, the Council and Board adopted revised quota allocations for the commercial and recreational sectors of these three fisheries as part of the Commercial-Recreational Allocation Amendment (Amendment 22).
What these coastwide reductions mean for regulations in each state remains to be seen. Reductions will be worked through this winter via individual state fishing governing bodies.
At press time, the Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries had not posted dates for advisory committee meetings and hearings for 2023 regulations. Watch its website for meeting notices at Marine Fisheries Advisory Commission Meeting Resources | Mass.gov.
Last week, the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management announced two workshops to discuss fishing regulations. A workshop on many recreational (and commercial) regulations has been set for Tuesday, Jan. 31, at 5 p.m. at the URI Bay Campus, Corless Auditorium. You can join in person or online at shorturl.at/pqvY2.
The purpose of this workshop is to provide the public with regulatory proposals currently under consideration by the division and to afford opportunity for feedback and/or additional proposals.
No striped bass or bluefish changes are expected, and more than likely it will be status quo for tautog in Rhode Island based on Massachusetts adopting the trophy fish regulations already in place in Rhode Island.
For meeting agenda and details visit shorturl.at/cgx45.
Early aggregation of right whales
The Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries is alerting all mariners in Cape Cod Bay about the risk of vessel collision with a large aggregation of North Atlantic right whales recently observed in Cape Cod Bay.
This past Wednesday, the Center for Coastal Studies aerial survey team documented at least 27 right whales in lower and eastern Cape Cod Bay, which were surface and subsurface feeding. A surface feeding aggregation of this size is typical in the spring but less commonly observed in the winter months. Due to the early presence, behavior, and size of the aggregation, DMF is urging mariners to use extreme caution when transiting Cape Cod Bay.
Although right whales will likely switch to feeding on zooplankton species closer to the seafloor, the current feeding behavior at the surface warrants vigilance from mariners.
For the safety of both mariners and whales, vessel operators in this area are strongly urged to proceed with caution, reduce speed (less than 10 knots), and post lookouts to avoid colliding with these highly endangered whales.
Fishing show gearing up
The New England Saltwater Fishing Show will be held March 10-12 at the Rhode Island Convention Center. The show is the largest saltwater fishing show of its type in the Northeast, featuring tackle, rods, reels, lures, electronics, charter guides, boats, motors, accessories, clothes and much more.
“At press time, we are about two months out and have over 75 percent of the booths sold, about 275 of them. Our large spaces for boats and large displays against the back wall of the exhibition hall were taken so we expanded things a bit. Boat manufactures such as Everglades (shown by Oyster Harbor Marine) and a host of others will be on display at the show,” said Greg Vespe, executive director of the Rhode Island Saltwater Anglers Association (Show sponsors). “We still have booths available. Many of our exhibitors are offering exclusive Show Specials so anglers should take advance of these specials.”
“We are keying in on ‘how-to’ seminars focusing on strategies and tactics to target species we as anglers love to catch, eat or release-striped bass, summer flounder, tautog and a host of others,” Vespe said. “We have a special focus on species that are in abundance in our area due to warming water. Seminars and gear on how to target black sea bass and new abundant species like mackerel, false albacore, and bluefin tuna that are closer to shore.”
Visit nesaltwatershow.com or RISAA’s Facebook page for show hours and updates on seminar topics and speakers as the schedule gets fleshed out.
Capt. Jack Sprengel on making sense of fishing rods
The Rhode Island Saltwater Anglers Association will hold a seminar on "Making sense of fishing rods" on Monday, Jan. 30, at 7 p.m. featuring Capt. Jack Sprengel of East Coast Charters.
This seminar will help “crack the code” when it comes to understanding and choosing a fishing rod that has the performance characteristics best suited for each angler’s skill level and fishing style. Terms like forgiveness, parabolic action, varying speed classifications, ratings and composite characteristics will be deciphered at this seminar.
This is an in-person seminar at the West Warwick Elks Lodge, 60 Clyde Street, West Warwick, RI. Food is available at 5:30 p.m. as in the past. Guests welcome with a $10 donation to the RISAA scholarship fund, RISAA members attend free. For information, contact Greg Vespe at 401-826-2121.
Where’s the bite?
Saltwater and freshwater licenses: Anglers are reminded to renew their licenses for salt and fresh water for 2023. Saltwater licenses renew annually on Jan. 1 in coastal states, and most coastal states have license reciprocity. For example, if you have a Rhode Island license, you can fish in New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts and Maine. For freshwater licensing information and a list of trout-stocked ponds in Massachusetts, visit mass.gov/freshwater-fishing-information.
Cod, tautog and black sea bass: Tautog and black sea bass seasons have ended. However, cod fishing south of Cape Cod is still open. Party boats fishing for cod this winter include the Frances Fleet at francesfleet.com and the Island Current at islandcurrent.com. Rates vary but are about $135 per adult for a full day of fishing. Call to check schedules and make a reservation.
Dave Monti holds a captain’s master license and charter fishing license. He serves on a variety of boards and commissions and has a consulting business focusing on clean oceans, habitat preservation, conservation, renewable energy, and fisheries related issues and clients. Forward fishing news and photos to dmontifish@verison.net or visit www.noflukefishing.com.