2023-08-05-tsc-spt-soc-Kelly-canal- bass
Jim Kelly caught this 43-inch striped bass on the Cape Cod Canal with an Al Gag’s white plastic jig. The jig has worked magic for canal anglers this year.

 Josh Casoli photo

The Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries has completed the second phase of a two-year project to develop the first-of-its-kind evaluation of the operational costs of on-demand fishing-gear technology by lobster fishermen.

The study was funded by the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation in partnership with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Dave Monti holds a captain’s master license and charter fishing license. He serves on a variety of boards and commissions and has a consulting business focusing on clean oceans, habitat preservation, conservation, renewable energy, and fisheries related issues and clients. Forward fishing news and photos to dmontifish@verison.net or visit www.noflukefishing.com.