Todd Corayer caught this above-slot-size striped bass that he released from his kayak.

 Submitted photo

“The bass bite has been good at the east end of the Cape Cod Canal with monster bluefish mixed in,” said Bruce Miller of Canal Bait & Tackle in Sagamore, R.I. “Soft plastics in green are working best for anglers.”

“Customers in Pawtuxet Cove, Cranston, RI, have seen large bass under their boats that have pushed bait into the cove,” said Tom Giddings of the Tackle Box, Warwick.

