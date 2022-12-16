Massachusetts will hold a webinar hearing Monday from 6-8 p.m. to discuss commercial quota transfers for striped bass between coastal states as outlined in Addendum 1.
The aim of the addendum to the striped bass management plan is to maximize the commercial harvest of striped bass by allowing states to transfer unused commercial quota to other states that currently maximize their allotment.
In an announcement from the American Saltwater Guides Association, Vice President Tony Friedrich said, “Anglers need to attend this hearing on Monday and voice their concern over commercial transfers. According to the 2022 Striped Bass Stock Assessment Update, the stock remains overfished. Therefore, efforts to intentionally increase striped bass removals are antithetical towards rebuilding goals and objectives.”
“Commercial quota transfers have long been rejected by the Striped Bass Management Board,” Friedrich added. “They were once rejected in the past due to the stock being overfished. Historically, the commercial quota has gone underutilized. Increasing commercial landings, at such a pivotal time for the stock as today, will go against assumptions made by managers and disrupt projections on the stock and rebuilding success.”
The ASGA said in an advisory that, “bottom line — the striped bass stock is still overfished and rebuilding success hinges on maintaining low fishing mortality rates while poor recruitment persists, purposefully increasing commercial landings is not rationale and the Board should oppose this action.”
A similar meeting took place in Rhode Island this past Wednesday, however, public comment will be accepted until 11:59 p.m. of Jan. 13, 2023 and should be sent to comments@asmfc.org (Subject line: Striped Bass Draft Addendum I).
New England Saltwater Fishing Show in March
The Rhode Island Saltwater Anglers Association announced the return the New England Saltwater Fishing Show, which will go from Friday, March 10, to Sunday, March 12, at the Rhode Island Convention Center in Providence.
If you like to fish on the salt you are in for a big treat. The show is the largest saltwater fishing show of its type in the Northeast. The show features tackle, rods, reels, lures, electronics, charter guides, boats, engines, accessories, clothing and much more. Over three hundred fishing related manufactures are represented at the show.
“You won’t want to miss the show specials offered by exhibitors and the great ‘how to’ seminars being offered by some of our areas top fishers.” said Greg Vespe, Executive Director of the Rhode Island Saltwater Anglers Association. “Learn strategies and tactics to target the species that we all love to catch, eat or release … striped bass, summer flounder, tautog and a host of others.”
“With three months until showtime, about 70% of the booths have been sold and more are going every week,” Vespe added. “Don’t wait and lose the chance to exhibit your products and services to the more than 12,000 to 15,000 visitors expected to attend this year’s Show.”
Exhibitors will include charter services, tackle shops, rod and reel manufacturers, marine electronics, new and used boat dealers, marine plastics and metal fabricators, fishing publications, outdoor clothing, offshore wind developers, fish and wildlife regulators, towing services, non-profit organizations, marine artwork, jewelry and food vendors.
For information, contact Greg Vespe at 401-826-2121.
Bottom fishing seminar on Dec. 26
If you are an angler that likes to fish for tasty bottom fish such as tautog, black sea bass, summer flounder or cod, then you won’t want to miss the Rhode Island Saltwater Angles Associaton seminar on Dec. 26 at the Coventry Elks Lodge, 60 Clyde Street, West Warwick, RI. It will begin at 7 p.m.
Panelists at the seminar will include charter captains EJ Harris, John Lee, BJ Silvia and Daphne Foster.
Dinner will be served by the Elks Lodge caterer from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Cost of the meal is separate. The public is invited to attend with a $10 donation to the scholarship fund, and no charge for RISAA members. For further information, contact Vespe at 401-826-2121.
Where’s the bite?
Freshwater: Anglers are reminded to renew their licenses for salt and fresh water for 2023. For licensing information and a list of trout stocked ponds in Rhode Island visit RI Freshwater Fisheries Updates & Frequently Asked Questions at the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management. In Massachusetts, visit mass.gov/freshwater-fishing-information .
Holiday gifts and gift certificates for anglers are available at local bait & tackle shops at all price points. Consult with shop owners as they can make helpful suggestions.
Cod: Fishing off Rhode Island and Massachusetts south of Cape Cod is a good bet in winter months. Party boats fishing for cod this winter include the Frances Fleet at francesfleet.com, the Seven B’s at sevenbs.com, and the Island Current at islandcurrent.com. Rates vary, but are about $135 per adult for a full day of fishing, call to check schedules and make a reservation.
Dave Monti holds a captain’s master license and charter fishing license. He serves on a variety of boards and commissions and has a consulting business focusing on clean oceans, habitat preservation, conservation, renewable energy, and fisheries related issues and clients. Forward fishing news and photos to dmontifish@verison.net or visit noflukefishing.com.