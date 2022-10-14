Striped bass fishing rose to a new level this past week with large schools of slot-size fish (28 to 35 inches, one fish/person/day) making their presence known in our bays, estuaries and favorite reefs to catch them.
This week, large schools of striped bass were on Westerly reefs, in the mid and upper Narragansett Bay area and at the Cape Cod Canal. The striped bass were everywhere.
“This week, we decided to head up the Narragansett Bay rather than down and ran into a shipload of striped bass between Rumstick Point, Barrington and Ohio Ledge (in the middle of the East Passage just off the shipping channel),” said Dave Gordon, striped bass sharpie. "There were lots of schools of them feeding on huge schools of Atlantic menhaden. There were some up on the ledges, but the bigger schools were in the channel it seemed. Caught five fish up to 32 inches fishing for a short time.”
“Every tide continues to hold baitfish for the predatory buffet,” said Cape Cod Canal fishing expert and author, East End Eddie Doherty. “Tim Petracca of Bourne was fishing with Ben Faulmino of Sandwich when they got into a four-hour east-end top water bite that yielded over three dozen striped bass in the 30- and 40-inch class.”
The bait is here and so are the striped bass on their fall migration run back down south, so go catch them and use good catch and release practices to lower mortality rates.
Tautog bite comes on strong
Tautog fishing exploded this week. Fishing was good in our bays, at jetties along our southern coastal shore, and off Pt. Judith, Narragansett, Jamestown and Newport around rock piles and ledges.
Daniel Miller took first place in the Rhode Island Tog Classic sponsored by Crafty One Customs, Portsmouth, with a hefty 15.39-pound tautog.
“The Rhode Island Tog Classic was a big success with great community participation,” tournament host Ralph Craft said. “All proceeds from the tournament benefited the Three Angels Fund for friends and family coming together to cope with cancer.”
First-place winners were: Daniel Miller, 15.39 lbs. (Boat Division); Matt Murray, 6.67 lbs. (Shore Division); Justin Oser, 10.60 lbs. (Kayak Division); and Oliver Miller, 8.44 lbs. (Youth Division).
With improving weather, now is the time to fish tautog before things get too cold.
There are new regulations for tautog fishing this year, initiated by the RI Saltwater Anglers Association with the aim of preserving large females with great spawning potential. Anglers are allowed just one trophy fish, 21 inches or larger, the minimum size is still 16 inches, and a 10-fish boat limit applies for private recreational vessels. The season goes until the end of the year with a five-fish/person/day limit.
Where’s the bite?
Striped bass, bluefish and false albacore: “Bass are everywhere in the bay,” said John Littlefield of Archie’s Bait & Tackle in Riverside. “We have so much Atlantic menhaden in the four- to six-inch range around that customer Albert Bettencourt of Riverside said they were four feet thick in the Warren River, with slot-size striped bass (28 to 35 inches) and larger fish under them. So with all this bait in the water, it was hard to get them to bite.” The bass bite this week on the Cape Cod Canal was very strong, with the full moon providing bigger-than-usual tides. East End Eddie Doherty said, “Expert surfcaster Jack Barton guided his seven-year-old grandson, James Astle, working a 5-ounce white bucktail with a red Fat Cow jig strip into catching his first striped bass. James caught a 30-inch slot, and also reeled in his first bluefish, a well-fed chopper, in front of a crowd of regulars and tourists who got to witness the future of sport fishing in action.” Declan O’Donnell of Breachway Bait & Tackle in Charlestown, RI, said, “Stripers have started to push to South County beaches. Chasing peanut bunker, these fish are mostly school bass to decent-sized slot fish. Fishing was also very good this past week in the breachways and salt ponds, even when it was too rough to boat fish or fish out front along the beach. The ponds have been loaded with bait (silversides, mullet, peanut bunker, shad, juvenile scup, and sea bass) and bass ranging from schoolie to over slot-sized that are feeding heavily on all of the bait.”
Fluke, black sea bass and scup: The fluke bite is nearly nonexistent, with anglers finding it difficult to catch large black sea bass too in the bay and in many places along the coast. However, the scup bit is still very strong anywhere there is structure and good water movement in particular. “Scup being caught are large, 15 inches or so, with anglers still limiting out (30 fish/angler/day, 10 inches minimum size),” Littlefield said.
Tautog: “When it has been calm enough for boaters to get out, the tautog fishing has been good, with the best reports coming from shallow areas in 30 feet or less,” said Declan O’Donnell of Breachway Bait & Tackle. Littlefield noted, “The tautog bite is good with anglers catching keepers at Kettle Point, East Providence; Conimicut Light, Warwick; at Colt State Park, Bristol, and out if front off Newport.”
Freshwater: Fishing is improving, with ponds being stocked with trout in Rhode Island and Massachusetts waterways, including Whiting and Falls Ponds in North Attleboro. “The trout bite is on at Willet Avenue Pond, Riverside, where the state stocked it and 23 other waterways with rainbow and brook trout just before the holiday,” Littlefield said.