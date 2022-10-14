2022-10-15-tsc-spt-Astle-striper

Seven-year-old James Astle holds up his first striped bass, a 30-inch fish he caught on the Cape Cod Canal, as his grandfather Jack Barton looks on.

 Ed Doherty photo

Striped bass fishing rose to a new level this past week with large schools of slot-size fish (28 to 35 inches, one fish/person/day) making their presence known in our bays, estuaries and favorite reefs to catch them.

This week, large schools of striped bass were on Westerly reefs, in the mid and upper Narragansett Bay area and at the Cape Cod Canal. The striped bass were everywhere.

Dave Monti holds a captain’s master license and charter fishing license. He serves on a variety of boards and commissions and has a consulting business focusing on clean oceans, habitat preservation, conservation, renewable energy, and fisheries related issues and clients. Forward fishing news and photos to dmontifish@verison.net or visit www.noflukefishing.com.