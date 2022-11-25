2022-11-26-tsc-spt-Doherty

East End Eddie Doherty with a Cape Cod Canal striped bass. The canal delivered again this year with robust striper fishing.

 Submitted photo

It’s the holidays, time to be thankful for the fish, take stock and assess the fishing for the year as we look forward to 2023.

First, I am thankful for the privilege to fish and take people fishing, get paid for it as a charter captain and then write about it. For me, it does not get any better.

Dave Monti holds a captain’s master license and charter fishing license. He serves on a variety of boards and commissions and has a consulting business focusing on clean oceans, habitat preservation, conservation, renewable energy, and fisheries related issues and clients. Forward fishing news and photos to dmontifish@verison.net or visit noflukefishing.com.