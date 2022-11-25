It’s the holidays, time to be thankful for the fish, take stock and assess the fishing for the year as we look forward to 2023.
First, I am thankful for the privilege to fish and take people fishing, get paid for it as a charter captain and then write about it. For me, it does not get any better.
And, this year, like most years, some fish species were hot while others were not.
The fall tautog bite was outstanding again this year, just as it has been good for the past three years. Not only was the tautog fishing good with anglers catching their limit, but the fish were very large too.
Scup fishing was good too. With 15-inch fish and larger being caught in our Bays, along the coast and offshore just about anywhere there was structure and water movement. And, the striped bass bite was good this year just about everywhere for school baas, slot fish (28 to under 35 inches), and above slot size fish. Cape Cod Canal striper fishing continued to be good again this year with multiple bait profiles, striped bass of all sizes and a great bluefish bite.
“Plenty of baitfish are still swimming in the Canal feeding sustained blitzes for miles,” said East End Eddie Doherty, expert Canal angler and author, who will be taking a break for the holidays. “Striped bass were breaking for hours riding the east tide … for the past couple of weeks, lots of bluefish, shorts, slots and some bigger were caught day after day on a variety of jigs, swimmers and pencils.”
Climate change is impacting our fishing. A climate related impact we have experienced in Rhode Island and Massachusetts for the past three years is an excellent inshore tuna bite. The bait or forage tuna like to eat i.e. mackerel, herring, Atlantic menhaden, squid, bluefish, butterfish, false albacore and a host of others have been in our area in great abundance due in part to warming water. So the bluefin and yellowfin tuna have been here dining on these robust bait profiles along with large pods (hundreds) of porpoise and dolphin this summer.
This year, the giant bluefin tuna bite was strong and close to shore. For example, thirty bluefin giants were caught on Sept. 11 off Newport and Narraganset
The two disappointments this year were black sea bass and summer flounder (fluke). It was difficult to catch keeper black sea bass in the Bays and along the costal shore with a fair bite for large fish offshore. And once again this year, like last year, the summer flounder fishing was sporadic.
I’m looking forward to a great 2023 fishing season
Meeting on wind farm cable to Quonset Point
At press time, the Rhode Island Coastal Resources Management Council was scheduled to meet Tuesday night to discuss export cables connecting the Revolution Wind Farm with Quonset Point, RI. The wind farm is about 12 miles southwest of Martha’s Vineyard and about 15 miles south of Newport. The CRMC staff filed a report on its recommendations to the council concerning the cable run.
Here are some highlights of the testimony I plan to give on Tuesday.
We need the Revolution Wind Farm and this cable run to the mainland to help stem the tide on climate impacts.
However, should we allow it to be built without doing everything in our power to protect fish and habitat? In the very place that thousands of Rhode Islanders and visitors fish each year?
We need all the safeguards, and all the research conducted before, during and after construction to make sure this cable run is having no unexpected impacts of fish and habitat.
Anglers are concerned about possible negative impacts of electromagnetic fields. They are concerned about fish and habitat rebounding after the disturbances created by submarine cable installation, and they are concerned about a research and monitoring plan to make sure submarine cables stay buried and do no harm.
Cables are not new to the West Passage, there is one going into Scarborough Beach, Narraganset from the Block Island Wind Farm.
Fishing in the area has been good for striped bass and tautog in bolder areas and this year (and last) the inshore tuna bite has been outstanding. As noted above, the bait or forage tuna like to eat are hear in abundance due to warm water, so the bluefin tuna are here dining on these robust bait profiles (about 30 caught on Sept. 11).
All of this tuna and the bait they like to eat were in the area of the Block Island cable landing two to three miles off Scarborough Beach.
The science we have at the Block Island Wind Farm via a seven-year trawl survey conducted before, during and after construction had no negative impacts of fish abundance. In fact there was a greater abundance of cod and black sea bass in the wind farm compared to two control areas outside the wind farm. This enhanced abundance occurred right where the cables were laid and the study had trawls going right over the cables weekly at Block Island.
I was pleased to see mitigation and safe guards in CRMC’s staff report, particularly the ‘recommended stipulations’ section.
Stipulations including a cable burial work plan, construction schedule and time of year restrictions to avoid peak fishing, a cable burial plan and secondary cable protections for when the cable needs to rise, a plan to monitor possible EMF, a boulder relocation plan, as well as an environmental monitoring program that all contribute to a staff recommendation that the developer will engage.
Moving forward, I believe that CRMC should approve this cable installation plan with all the stipulation measures noted by staff.
I believe there will be no long term impacts on fishing and habitat if this project is built responsibly as outlined. I believe there will be no negative impacts on recreational fishing.
Thank you for the fine work the council and staff have done on this project and all offshore wind projects. And thanks for the opportunity to comment.