Angler Geoff Monti had no trouble catching his limit of tautog off Newport last year.

 Submitted photo

Tautog, also known as blackfish, are a great eating fish with a white delicate meat. They are not often sold in fish markets because they live in structure and are difficult to harvest commercially.

Massachusetts and Rhode Island anglers are allowed just one trophy fish, 21 inches or larger, the minimum size is 16 inches and a ten fish boat limit applies for private recreational vessels. The season is open until Oct. 14 with a three-fish/person/day limit. The daily limit jumps to five fish from Oct. 15 to Dec. 31.

Dave Monti holds a captain’s master license and charter fishing license. He serves on a variety of boards and commissions and has a consulting business focusing on clean oceans, habitat preservation, conservation, renewable energy, and fisheries related issues and clients. Forward fishing news and photos to dmontifish@verison.net or visit www.noflukefishing.com.