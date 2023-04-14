The striped bass season is just about underway so here are 10 of my favorite ways to catch them.
But first, it is important to note that striped bass are in tough shape. They are overfished and subject to overfishing so great care should be taken to catch and release these fish safely to reduce post catch mortality. Angles should keep the fight short as playing with the fish tires it out, keep the fish in the water even when dehooking, photo-taking and releasing if possible, and try not to handle the fish a lot.
The striped bass limit is one fish/person/day between 28 inches to less than 35 inches.
Striped bass should be measured from the tip of the snout or jaw (mouth closed) to the farthest extremity of the tail. The discard of dead legal-sized striped bass is unlawful in Massachusetts. The practice of high-grading, whereby legal-sized striped bass are released in favor of larger fish caught subsequently, is unlawful. Accordingly, it is also unlawful to keep a striped bass alive in water by attaching a line or chain to the fish or placing it in a live well or holding car.
Striped bass must be kept whole, meaning the head, tail, and body remain intact. Only evisceration is allowed. Permitted for-hire vessels may fillet striped bass for their customers.
All recreational anglers are required to use inline circle hooks when fishing for striped bass with whole or cut natural baits, except when fishing with a natural bait attached to an artificial lure (e.g., tube and worm). The use non-lethal devices to remove striped bass from the water is required; gaffing striped bass is prohibited.
Here are my 10 favorite ways to catch striped bass:
10. Trolling with umbrella rigs. I like to use this technique trolling in deeper parts of Narragansett Bay, off Newport or Block Island with a variety of squid, shad, worm or eel umbrella rigs. Hook two fish at the same time and you will experience a great fight.
9. Casting soft plastics, various lure types and weights to fish different depths. Many anglers love this technique and use it successfully in the spring.
8. Buck tail jigs with pork rind squid strips. Have had success with this method to get under schools of bluefish, or baitfish and to the striped bass on the bottom or in lower portions of the water column.
7. Live eels. Used by shore and boat anglers, some fishing guides use this as their primary method to catch killer stripers in places like to southwest ledge off Block Island and off shore on ledges. Hook the eel through the mouth and out one eye. Going between the eyes usually kills the bait.
6. Live menhaden. Snag the live Atlantic menhaden with a weighted treble hook or net them. Hook the bait through the bridge of the nose, find a pod of fish and put the live menhaden into the pod of bait and let it swim. Used when menhaden are running strong and are plentiful, as they usually are in places like the Providence River during early spring.
5. Chunking fresh or frozen menhaden. You can anchor (and chum); drift fish or fish the moving bait pods with chunks. Some anglers use a weight slide to get the bait down to the striped bass.
4. Surface plugs. Have caught hundreds of school bass in the spring using surface plugs of all types. Ask your bait & tackle shop owner to show you lures that have been effective.
3. Swimming lures. Great way to catch fish in coves, on rivers, etc. My favorite is a grey Yo-Zuri Crystal Minnow.
2. Parachute squid jigs. Often used in ocean water (or where there are squid). Anglers successfully use this method off Newport, Narragansett and Block Island.
1. Trolling with tube and worm. I have had great success in the bays and near coastal waters using lead line weighted with two or three ounces of lead between the line and a five foot fluorocarbon leader. I find that bubblegum or red-colored tubes work best (the tube hook is tipped with clam worm).
The idea of added weight is to get the line down to where the fish are. Tube and worm trolling has been a successful technique for the southwest side of Block Island, using 300 feet of wire line out in 35 to 45 feet of water. Amber-colored tubes seem to work best there.
Where’s the bite?
Freshwater: “Things were a bit slower than usual on opening day due to cold temperatures and high winds, but those fishing, caught a lot of trout at stocked ponds,” said Dave Henault of Ocean State Tackle, Providence. John Littlefield of Archie’s Bait & Tackle, Riverside, said, “Things were jammed for trout fishing at Willet Avenue Pond, Riverside.” Neil Hayes of Quaker Lane Bait & Tackle, North Kingstown, said, “We had a great opening day. Most stocked ponds had a good number of anglers fishing and everyone was catching. Hats off to RI DEM for another outstanding job stocking ponds with trout and salmon.” For license and stocking information in RI, visit dem.ri.gov/fishing and in Massachusettts, mass.gov/service-details/trout-stocking-report .
Tautog: “Customers have been fishing for tautog with worms and clams, sticking to the soft baits as is traditional in spring and have been catching keepers all along the canal,” said Jeff Miller of Canal Bait & Tackle, Sagamore. “However, it is still early for striped bass. No sign of them yet.” “Anglers are catching keepers on the Warren River at the old American Tourister location,” said Littlefield. “Customers are catching keeper tautog all the way up the Providence River, said Henault. “This is earlier than usual.”
Striped bass: “We caught fish in the Narrow River last week,” said Expert fly fisherman and guide Ed Lombardo. “Not a lot, but they are starting to come around.” As the water warms this week, the bite should be enhanced. “We had striped bass arrive with the herring in the Providence River this year which is a bit early and unusual,” Henault said.
Dave Monti holds a captain’s master license and charter fishing license. He serves on a variety of boards and commissions and has a consulting business focusing on clean oceans, habitat preservation, conservation, renewable energy, and fisheries related issues and clients. Forward fishing news and photos to dmontifish@verison.net or visit noflukefishing.com.