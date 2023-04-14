2023-04-08-tsc-spt-Monti-bass

Capt. Dave Monti holds a spring striped bass caught off Popasquash Point in Bristol R.I., using a chuck of Atlantic menhaden.

 Submitted photo

The striped bass season is just about underway so here are 10 of my favorite ways to catch them.

But first, it is important to note that striped bass are in tough shape. They are overfished and subject to overfishing so great care should be taken to catch and release these fish safely to reduce post catch mortality. Angles should keep the fight short as playing with the fish tires it out, keep the fish in the water even when dehooking, photo-taking and releasing if possible, and try not to handle the fish a lot.

Dave Monti holds a captain’s master license and charter fishing license. He serves on a variety of boards and commissions and has a consulting business focusing on clean oceans, habitat preservation, conservation, renewable energy, and fisheries related issues and clients. Forward fishing news and photos to dmontifish@verison.net or visit noflukefishing.com.