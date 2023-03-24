Trout fishing is open at most Southeastern Massachusetts lakes and ponds, and this past week, the Mass. Division of Fish and Wildlife stocked additional ponds so the fishing is very good at all stocked ponds.
Highlights of ponds stocked with trout in the area include Whiting and Falls Ponds in North Attleboro; Old Grist Mill Pond, Seekonk; Lewin Brook Pond, Swansea; Massopoag Lake, Sharon; and Johnson Pond, Raynham.
To fish for trout in Massachusetts, you need a license. For license information, regulations and updated trout stocking reports, visit mass.gov/freshwater-fishing.
Rhode Island lakes, ponds, rivers, and streams designated as trout-stocked waters are currently closed for fishing. While freshwater fishing is open year-round for other species, waters that are stocked for trout are closed while DEM prepares for the traditional opening day that occurs on the second Saturday in April. This year. the season opens Saturday, April 8, and runs through the end of next February. For information, visit www.dem.ri.gov.
RI Marine Fisheries Council meets to consider regulations
The Rhode Island Marine Fisheries Council will meet to consider 2023 recreational and many commercial regulations at an in-person and online hybrid meeting 6 p.m. on Monday, April 3, at the URI Graduate School of Oceanography Bay Campus, Coreless Auditorium, 215 South Ferry Road, Narragansett.
The council makes fishing regulation recommendations to DEM, with DEM Director Terrance Gray generally approving 95 percent of the council’s regulation recommendations.
Issues before the council on April 3 that impact recreational anglers include regulations for black sea bass and scup, as well as commercial Atlantic menhaden measures in the Bay. The Rhode Island special management in the bay has been a model for such national programs. The program includes weekly (sometimes daily) aerial stock assessments to determine weather the bay is open or closed to commercial fishing. There are a number of commercial fishing industry proposals being considered at the council meeting that would in effect dismantle the program to allow more Atlantic menhaden to be taken in bay waters.
For years, anglers had advocated for ecosystem-based management for the species, providing for enough bio bass in the bay not only to sustain the fishery, but to also serve the ecological needs of fish and birds such as striped bass, bluefish, whales, osprey, etc.
Other commercial fishing issues before the council at the meeting will include the Aggregate Program for Summer Flounder and Black Sea Bass, the Summer Flounder exemption Certificate Program possession limit and the dealer striped bass reporting. The meeting can be joined in person or by Zoom at https://tinyurl.com/2etazvh8. Meeting ID: 838 0532 6029. Passcode: 282613. Or dial in at 1-929-205-6099.
Learn about the offshore tuna bite and more
Capt. Brian Bacon of Big Game Fishing Charters, South Kingstown, RI, will conduct a Rhode Island Saltwater Fishing Association seminar on offshore fishing with a focus on tuna Monday at 7 p.m. at the West Warwick Elks Lodge, 60 Clyde Street, West Warwick. Whether you are considering a charter or wanting to try this type of fishing on your own, the Big Game crew will let you know what to expect, what is out there and how they go after these fish.
Food is available starting at 5:30 p.m. For information, contact Greg Vespe at vespe@risaa.org or call 401.826.2121.
Where’s the bite?
Freshwater: Ted Oven of Northeast Trading Company, North Attleboro, said, “We have a variety of worms for bait but customer interest had been slow so far.” Connor Swartz of Red Top Sporting Goods, Buzzards Bay, said, “Freshwater fishing is picking up particularly at ponds that have been stocked with trout. Long Pond in Plymouth is producing particularly well for anglers.” Vincent Castaldi of Quaker Lane Bait & Tackle. North Kingstown, RI, said, “A few area ponds are yielding largemouth bass for customers but the bite has been slow most of the week.” Both Falls Pond and Whiting Ponds in North Attleboro were stocked with trout as noted above. For licenses and trout/salmon waterway stocking information in Rhode Island, visit www.dem.ri.gov/fishing, and in Massachusetts, www.mass.gov/service-details/trout-stocking-report.
Cod: Fishing south of Cape Cod is still open. Party boats fishing for cod this winter include the Frances Fleet at francesfleet.com and the Island Current at islandcurrent.com.
Dave Monti holds a captain’s master license and charter fishing license. He serves on a variety of boards and commissions and has a consulting business focusing on clean oceans, habitat preservation, conservation, renewable energy, and fisheries related issues and clients. Forward fishing news and photos to dmontifish@verison.net or visit www.noflukefishing.com.