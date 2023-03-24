2023-03-25-tsc-spt-Brian-Bacon

Capt. Brian Bacon of Big Game Fishing Charters will speak Monday at an offshore fishing seminar.

 Submitted photo

Trout fishing is open at most Southeastern Massachusetts lakes and ponds, and this past week, the Mass. Division of Fish and Wildlife stocked additional ponds so the fishing is very good at all stocked ponds.

Highlights of ponds stocked with trout in the area include Whiting and Falls Ponds in North Attleboro; Old Grist Mill Pond, Seekonk; Lewin Brook Pond, Swansea; Massopoag Lake, Sharon; and Johnson Pond, Raynham.

Dave Monti holds a captain’s master license and charter fishing license. He serves on a variety of boards and commissions and has a consulting business focusing on clean oceans, habitat preservation, conservation, renewable energy, and fisheries related issues and clients. Forward fishing news and photos to dmontifish@verison.net or visit www.noflukefishing.com.