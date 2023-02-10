2023-02-11-tsc-spt-stranded-whale
Researchers perform a necropsy in Brigantine, N.J., on a female humpback whale last month.

 Michael McKenna / Marine Mammal Stranding Center

In the past two months, over 10 large-whale strandings have occurred in the New York/New Jersey area. Some have claimed it is the sonar from the offshore wind survey vessels that confuses whales and has them running into ships, causing ship strikes, whale mortality, and then they wash ashore dead. I believe it is not sonar causing whale strikes but rather it is more likely a climate-change impact.

According to a NOAA study this year at 2016–2023 Humpback Whale Unusual Mortality Event Along the Atlantic Coast | NOAA Fisheries, 40 percent of the humpback whales examined in a necropsy (autopsy) since 2016 show signs of entanglement or a vessel strike. NOAA said since 2016 there have been 178 humpback deaths, which is an elevated rate. However, the NOAA study shows a larger number of strandings taking place in states from 2016 to 2019 when less survey work was being done.

Dave Monti holds a captain’s master license and charter fishing license. He serves on a variety of boards and commissions and has a consulting business focusing on clean oceans, habitat preservation, conservation, renewable energy, and fisheries related issues and clients. Forward fishing news and photos to dmontifish@verison.net or visit www.noflukefishing.com.