Climate-change impacts, including warming water, have created bait and fish movement up and down the East Coast.
For the past few years, bait profiles have been changing in our region. Atlantic menhaden, peanut bunker (immature Atlantic menhaden), squid, bay anchovies, a variety of mackerel, herring, sand eels, etc. have all been here in abundance.
Whales are feeding in our region more than ever before because we have food/bait in the water they like to eat. This means anglers and boaters are having greater interactions with whales. The type of interactions that could have negative consequences for both the whales and humans.
Last week, angler Brian Moore related that he was hit by a whale fin when fishing for tuna.
“I get to the fishing grounds and slow down to get things set up,” Moore said. “A humpback or finback whale comes up directly in front of me, within 30 feet. I throw it in neutral, but know I am going to hit it. I am heading at it broadside. I think the whale realized I was there and went down quickly. My boat went to the side as I barely caught his back,” said Moore.
“He dove, and his tail came straight up out of the water,” Moore added. “It is going to come at me and I am probably three feet from it. It starts to come down, I duck as quickly as I can. The tail fin slams into my canopy with just a bit of it hitting my right shoulder. Without the canopy, I was a dead man. No damage to the boat.”
“I witnessed this species do this to people who were trying to untangle them. Killed some too. Fin whales typically don’t “fluke up” when diving as humpbacks do, but if stressed, its possible,” said Tom Fetherston who is the former chair of the areas right whale recovery team. “As a young Navy lieutenant, I had a fin whale dive under our destroyer in the Norwegian Sea. Hit the keel and went through the starboard screw. Seventy tons of whale, 3,500 tons of ship, damage all around.”
“Best advice? See whales, go the other way,” said Fetherston.
Get ready for bonito, false albacore
It’s the end of August and time to fish for bonito and false albacore. Both of these species have thrilled local fishermen with their furious runs stripping line from light tackle giving anglers a memorable fight.
Bonito and false albacore are often mixed in with striped bass and bluefish. They can be caught from boat and shore with lures and even on the troll. They generally range in the two-foot range, weigh four to five pounds, but have been caught as large as 12 to 15 pounds.
Atlantic bonito are part of the same mackerel family (Scombridae) as tuna. The meat of young or small bonito can be of lighter color, close to that of skipjack tuna. They are often grilled or baked. However, false albacore are usually not eaten.
Harrison Gatch of Watch Hill Outfitters in Westerly said, “A customer caught a nice bonito, about four to five pounds, this weekend. We have had no reports yet of false albacore being around.”
“Use as little hardware has possible,” Local bonito and false albacore expert Susan Lema said. “We tie directly to a 25-pound fluorocarbon leader with a uni knot and no swivel. This keeps things simple with no hardware flashing in the water to spook the fish.”
Susan’s husband Roger Lema said, “Fish the outgoing tide in front of rivers, coves and ponds as the water and bait have to be moving. When we go out, we have five rods ready to go. Some prepared to cast silver lures like Deadly Dicks and Kastmaster lures. But, we are also ready to troll (at four knots) with broken back lures, shallow swimming and deep swimming lures to use depending on where the fish are in the water column.”
Where’s the bite?
Striped bass, bluefish, bonito: “The striped bass bite from shore is still good with a great bite along the coastal shore and an outstanding bass and bluefish at Block Island with all types of methods working,” Gatch said. “And, just a reminder, if you catch a large bass bring them in as quickly as you can and when brought to the boat keep them in the water as much as you can for a quick release. A prolonged fight combined with this warm water exhaust fish quickly making it difficult for them to revive.” Dave Henault of Ocean State Tackle in Providence said, “Slot-size bass are being caught at Sprague Bridge on Narrow River. They are feeding on sand eels. No bass to speak of are being caught north of the Jamestown and Newport bridges. Customers caught small bonito in Newport Harbor this weekend and at Lands End. There are plenty of mackerel of all types around on the surface too.” East End Eddie Doherty, the Cape Cod Canal fishing expert said, “Todd Benedict from Monument Beach landed a striped bass that was way over slot, estimated to be over 30 pounds…Tony McCann, a great fisherman from Easton, caught a nice bluefish that was about 32 inches on a Green Mack Magic Swimmer. There are a variety of predators hunting the peanut bunker, squid and mackerel that are now the primary baitfish in the canal.”
Summer flounder (fluke), black sea bass and scup: We fished south of the Jamestown Bridge last weekend in 45 to 50 feet of water and caught keeper fluke but they were in the 18- to 19-inch range with shorts caught in-between. “Fluke fishing for customers this weekend was pretty good right inshore in about 40 feet of water,” Gatch said. Henault said, “Some fluke of size are being caught in deep water with smaller keeper fish being caught in the lower bay and out in front of Newport. The black sea bass bite is only fair.”
The squid are in. “The squid bite is very good in Jamestown, Tiverton, Galilee and Newport,” Henault said.
Bluefin, yellowfin tuna, mahi. The tuna bite is still pretty good, with mahi being caught too fairly close to shore.
“Freshwater fishing for largemouth bass picked up this week with customers catching some nice fishing nice fish both at Stump Pond in Smithfield and at Olney Pond, Lincoln Woods,” said Henault.