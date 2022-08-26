2022-08-27-tsc-spt-Greg-Spier

Greg Spier of Portsmouth, RI, holds a 22-inch summer flounder that he caught this week

 Submitted photo

Climate-change impacts, including warming water, have created bait and fish movement up and down the East Coast.

For the past few years, bait profiles have been changing in our region. Atlantic menhaden, peanut bunker (immature Atlantic menhaden), squid, bay anchovies, a variety of mackerel, herring, sand eels, etc. have all been here in abundance.

