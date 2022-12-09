To refresh our collective memories, limiting the earth’s warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit) has been the goal globally. The problem is that we have already warmed by more than 1.1 degrees Celsius (2 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial temperatures.

According to a Dec. 1 Washington Post article titled "We looked at 1,200 possibilities for the planet’s future. These are our best hopes," we will be hard-pressed to achieve our goal.

