To refresh our collective memories, limiting the earth’s warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit) has been the goal globally. The problem is that we have already warmed by more than 1.1 degrees Celsius (2 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial temperatures.
According to a Dec. 1 Washington Post article titled "We looked at 1,200 possibilities for the planet’s future. These are our best hopes," we will be hard-pressed to achieve our goal.
Keeping warming below this 1.5 degrees Celsius would avoid further destabilization of fish and habitat as we would be able to “preserve coral reefs, preserve the Arctic’s protective sea ice layer and avoid further destabilization of Antarctica and Greenland staving off drastic sea level rise,” said the Washington Post article written by Chris Mooney, Naema Ahmed and John Muyskens.
The trio is ringing an alarm. They examine over 1,200 different scenarios for climate change over the coming century with temperatures rising as high as 5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, only 230 paths leave our planet below 1.5 degrees Celsius before the end to the century. Of these, only 26 paths allow for "low" overshoot initially but they “rely on negative emissions technologies to reach net zero around mid-century and then go farther.”
According to The Washington Post, “At the U.N. Climate Change Conference late last month, world leaders reaffirmed the 1.5C goal. But these scenarios show that without dramatic action — action the leaders did not commit to taking — it most likely will not be possible. Or at least, not without a major overshoot first. That is where the world is currently heading.”
Leaders Day did not disappoint, spotlight on climate-ready fisheries
Rhoee Island Senator Sheldon Whitehouse’s 13th Annual Energy, Environment and Oceans Leaders Day (EEO Day) last Friday was a big success.
The purpose of the workshop was to recognize Rhode Island environmental leaders and update the community on recent developments in the environment, energy, oceans and climate-change arenas.
I asked, via prewritten questions, about NOAA Fisheries funding for climate-ready fisheries initiatives and NOAA Fisheries’ inability to move fast enough to meet climate challenges so far. I pointed to the fishing industry’s disappointment that, for two years in a row, NOAA’s requested $10 million in special funds for climate-research initiatives was reduced to $1 million.
Senator Whitehouse said his new anticipated role as chairman of the Senate Budget Committee should put him in a good position to advocate for such climate-related funds.
As in the past, Sen. Whitehouse gathered top policymakers, implementers, senate and administration climate leaders to serve as panelists. The audience was comprised of leaders working in environment, oceans and to stem the tide on negative climate impacts in a variety of areas.
Two speakers I would like to highlight include Greg Gerritt, who received the senator’s EEO Leaders Day Service Award for his work as an environmental and economist activist; another EEO Day panelist was Jane Lubehenco, former top NOAA Administrator and Undersecretary of Commerce for Oceans and Atmosphere who now serves as Director for Climate and the Environment White House Office of Science and Technology Policy.
Lubehenco said that “Funds for fisheries climate change impacts such as shifting fish stocks are available in the Coastal Resilience bucket in the Infrastructure Bill” passed by Congress in November 2021. Director Lubehenco said, “Climate-related funds for fishing ports and the shipping industry are also available in the new law.”
I was honored to be invited to attend EEO Day and thought it was a great success, alongside the 100 other positive comments that were made on Facebook and Twitter that day after the event. Congratulations Senator Whitehorse on another very successful EEO Day.
Where’s the bite?
Striped bass: Fishing has slowed quite a bit, but there are some fish still around. Jeff Sullivan of Lucky Bait & Tackle in Warren said, “Saturday I saw a 30-pound striped bass under the dock at Ft. Adams looking for squid and there are still some fish on the surface in the bay.” “Anglers are catching bass that are chasing bait along the coastal shore and in the estuaries,” said Declan O’Donnell of Breachway Bait & Tackle in Charlestown.” Ed Lombardo, fly expert and guide, said, “I fished most days last week and caught both striped bass and hickory shad in the Narrow River near Sprague Bridge, however, the water is starting to cool so holdover fish will start to move upriver.”
Tautog: Fishing is still good when anglers are able to get out, as most have pulled their boats out of the water, and high winds and cold make fishing unpleasant some days. “Customers are hooking up with keeper tautog at the Kettle Point Dock and at the broken bridge at the mouth of the Seekonk River,” said John Littlefield of Archie’s Bait & Tackle in Riverside. Joe Castaldi of Quaker Lane Bait & Tackle in North Kingstown, said, “The tautog bite is still strong but it is in water 80 feet or deeper.” Jeff Sullivan, of Lucky Bait & Tackle said, “Tautog fishing is spotty as the bite has moved deeper to as much as 100 feet of water.” Declan O’Donnell of Breachway Bait & Tackle said, “The tautog bite is still on for anglers fishing for them at this time … both from shore and boats.”
“Cod fishing off Newport and the Sakonnet has been good,” Sullivan said. “We targeted and hooked up with some nice eight-pound market-size fish off the Sakonnet River this weekend in 85 to 90 feet of water.”
Freshwater: Fishing for salmon and trout exploded this week in stocked ponds. “Simmons Mill Pond in Little Compton is producing 16-inch to 24-inch salmon, stocked by DEM along with trout,” Sullivan said. “The largemouth bass bite has slowed with cooler water so anglers have slowed down their retrieve to catch largemouth.” “Customers are catching trout at Silver Spring Lake, North Kingstown,” Castaldi said. “Watchaug Pond has been producing trout and salmon for customers,” said O’Donnell. “Customers are still catching some salmon and trout at Willett Avenue Pond,” added Littlefield.