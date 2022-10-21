We have new 2023 tautog regulations for Massachusetts now being proposed that spin off of what Rhode Island enacted in 2022.
The big question is whether new tautog regulations work to sustain and enhance our tautog fishery. Anglers from Rhode Island believe their new regulations are working.
The aim of the "Trophy" fish regulation for tautog is to preserve large female fish that have great spawning potential. Anglers would be allowed to take just one fish larger than 21 inches, and their remaining four fish in a slot limit of 16 to 21 inches.
We checked in with Greg Vespe, executive director of the Rhode Island Saltwater Anglers Association, as to how he and his members believe the new tautog regulations have worked in Rhode Island.
“I think the new more conservative tautog regulations in Rhode Island are working well,” Vespe said. “For example, earlier this month during the Rhode Island Tog Classic Tournament, we saved five tautog over 21 inches from my boat alone. With the existing 10-fish-per-boat limit now in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, five of our fish were over 21 inches and five under 21 inches. Without the new regulation, 10 of these fish would have been over 21 inches.
“I know other boats had the same situation. This was just for that one day. So yes, I believe that the new regulations are having a positive impact on preserving large female tautog with great spawning potential. And, those are fish someone else will catch at a later date.”
The Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries is taking public comment and holding a virtual public hearing on a series of proposed regulatory affecting commercial and recreational fisheries, including recreational tautog. Full text of the regulations may be found on DMF’s website, along with additional relevant background information.
A slot limit and trophy fish provision for recreational tautog are being proposed. The regulation would adopt a 21-inch maximum size limit for the recreational tautog fishery — making a 16- to 21-inch slot limit — with an allowance for an angler to retain one trophy fish exceeding the 21-inch limit per calendar day. The aim is to preserve more large female fish with great spawning potential.
DMF will host the virtual public hearing on Nov. 1 at 6 p.m. to take comment on draft regulations. Register for the hearing at https://bit.ly/3SIdZJv.
Possible wahoo record for Rhode Island
Last week, Maridee Sport Fishing charters in Pt. Judith, RI, caught a 91-pound wahoo off Rhode Island. The wahoo could be an unofficial new record for Rhode Island.
“At 72 inches, the wahoo was a monster,” said Capt. AJ Dangelo, who gaffed the fish and brought it aboard.
“The fish weighed 91 pounds after being gutted, but unfortunately we did not weigh it on an official scale,” said Capt. Andy Dangelo (AJ’s father). “However, we did retrieve a $50 plug the fish had taken moments earlier from one of our other lines. We were trolling at the Fishtails (at Block Canyon about 67 miles south of Montauk) in warm water and caught 27 mahi and this monster wahoo.”
Wahoo are a tropical and subtropical fish that show up here in our offshore waters more often due to climate change and warming water. Wahoo are not noted on the official Rhode Island State Records website page. However, they are given official recognition on the state’s notable catches page. The largest Rhode Island wahoo was an 80-pound fish caught in August 2002, by E. Ouellette of Somerset, Mass.
The state record for wahoo in Massachusetts was set in 2016 with a fish of 182 pounds, 3 ounces. The record wahoo caught in Connecticut was an 88-pounder in 2005. According to the International Game Fish Association, the world record for wahoo is 184 pounds, caught in 2005 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.
Congratulations to Captains AJ and Andy Dangelo -- this is a great fish! Visit the Maridee Facebook page for two short videos, with AJ boating the fish, and a second retrieving his lure.
Where’s the bite?
Striped bass, bluefish and false albacore: “The Providence River and bay are yielding monster bluefish and striped bass with anglers using top water and swimming lures with success. The fish are scattered, you have to find them but they are there,” said Dave Henault of Ocean State Tackle. East End Eddie Doherty, expert canal angler and author said, “Fall fishing continues to be fantastic in the canal. Josh Douglas of Woonsocket, RI, caught a half-dozen high-end slots on a white FishLab during an early morning east tide at Pip’s Rip. Kenny Nevins from Sagamore Beach had a nice two-day run, bringing 26 fish to the rocks at pole 80 and Pip’s Rip.” Declan O’Donnell of Breachway Bait & Tackle in Charlestown, RI, said, “Shore anglers were finding bass and blues from the surf and the rocks. Albies continue to pop up but are starting to be inconsistent. Most shore anglers are having success at the west and east walls (at the Harbor of Refuge). There is quite a bit of bait moving along the beaches now, which is bringing schools of bass right in close to sand. Still a lot of nice-sized bass inside of the salt ponds as well. Cast with a sense of urgency -- the fall bite goes by in a flash.”
Black sea bass and scup: The scup bit is still very strong anywhere there is structure and good water movement in particular. “I have customers that are floating green crabs on tautog rigs with no weight and are caching 16- to 18-inch scup. The scup is still very good in the bay and along the coastal shore. And the black sea bass bite is good at Block Island and south of the island,” Henault said.
Tautog: “Fishing for Tautog has been great as long as the ocean cooperates,” said Declan O’Donnell of Breachway Bait & Tackle. “The fish have been relatively shallow, from 15-25 feet of water. Anglers are catching fish on both rigs and jigs. Since the fish are shallow, the shore bite has also been pretty good.”
Freshwater: Fishing is improving, with ponds being stocked with trout in Rhode Island and Massachusetts waterways. “Many anglers are still focusing on saltwater fishing, but those targeting largemouth bass with shiners, and trout at stocked ponds, are doing well.” said Henault.