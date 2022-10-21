2022-10-22-tsc-spt-Wahoo

Capt. AJ Dangelo, of Maridee Sport Fishing charters, holds up a 91-pound wahoo caught off Point Judith last week. The fish may have set a Rhode Island record.

We have new 2023 tautog regulations for Massachusetts now being proposed that spin off of what Rhode Island enacted in 2022.

The big question is whether new tautog regulations work to sustain and enhance our tautog fishery. Anglers from Rhode Island believe their new regulations are working.

Dave Monti holds a captain’s master license and charter fishing license. He serves on a variety of boards and commissions and has a consulting business focusing on clean oceans, habitat preservation, conservation, renewable energy, and fisheries related issues and clients. Forward fishing news and photos to dmontifish@verison.net or visit www.noflukefishing.com.