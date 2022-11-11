Mayflower Wind’s offshore wind farm off Massachusetts is gaining more attention now that it is seeking permission to run a cable up the Sakonnet River, under Portsmouth, RI, and then to its final destination at Brayton Point in Somerset.
The proposed cable run as gotten the attention of towns along the Sakonnet River worried about the project disrupting fish, fishermen, habitat and possibly tourism in the area.
To help facilitate discussion on the project the University of Rhode Island Coastal Resources Center, Sea Grant and the Graduate School of Oceanography are holding a series of three workshops titled “Offshore Wind and the Sakonnet River: A Dialogue for Coastal Communities”. The first workshop is this Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. at Common Fence Point Community Center, 933 Anthony Road, Portsmouth.
The meeting will address questions and concerns related to offshore wind energy, transmission cables, and the Sakonnet River.
To register for this in-person meeting, visit tinyurl.com/329v92jm or email Maddy Murphy at madelinevmurphy@uri.edu for information.
Fall is a good time to buy a boat
Fall is a good time to purchase a boat as sellers may not want to carry winter storage costs, and with fuel costs high, there are more boats on the market than last year. So here are some tips on how to find the boat that fits your needs.
I look at boats and how well they match up to my changing needs all the time. How is the fishability, openness, space for customers, space for fish, sea handling, does it have a ladder to get on and off, and a place for a port-a-party for customers? This is the type of functionality I need in a boat to do what I want it to do … which is to go fishing and take two or three others fishing with me.
Other boaters have different needs like taking the family for a ride, tubing or skiing, going for a picnic and swim, or sightseeing at Martha’s Vineyard, Newport or Block Island.
So you first have to figure out what you want to use the boat for. The National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) has a great online tool to help you determine the type of boat you might be interested in. It can be found at discoverboating.com. This web site will ask you the intended use and then recommend boat types so you can seek the out in our search.
Should you buy new or used is always a good question? Like automobiles, new boats come with warrantees. If something goes wrong (and with boats something often goes wrong) it’s nice to have a warrantee to cover costs. Often, old boats take longer to clean, need more time to prepare for the season and will have a greater frequency of repair due to age.
Used boats cost less, but make sure you add the cost of repairs to the purchase price. A helpful way to determine repair cost and insure you are not buying a lemon is to commission a boat survey.
A boat survey is similar to a home inspection. Surveys are conducted by certified surveyors who closely examine the vessels hull, structure, electrical system and engine(s). Surveys will not only tell you what is wrong with a boat but can give you estimates on repairs which can be used to negotiate the sale price.
Visit the Society of Accredited Marine Surveyors at marinesurvey.org for a list of accredited surveyors in your area.
Where’s the bite?
Striped bass: “So many anglers are fishing for tautog that we are not hearing much about striped bass,” said Elisa Cahill of Snug Harbor Marina, South Kingstown. “I do know there was a decent bite at the North Rip (Block Island).” Dave Henault of Ocean State Tackle, Providence, said, “The striped bass bite in is still very good with this warm water. Slot fish and larger are still being caught at the Cape Cod beaches, on the Canal as well as in Narragansett Bay and along the southern coastal shore. SP Minnows and soft plastics are working well for anglers. The bass are still here but you have to find them.” John Littlefield of Archie’s Bait & Tackle, Riverside, said that, “Barrington Beach and places further up Narragansett Bay are still holding bass. Anglers are catching bass from the Kettle Point Dock (East Providence) with soft plastic, white is working well.” Declan O’Donnell of Breachway Bait & Tackle, Charlestown, said, “The beaches have been relatively quiet with most schools of bass passing at ease well out of casting distance.”
Tautog: “Tautog fishing has just been outstanding,” Cahill said. “The Island Current party boat caught an 18-pound tautog last Friday. Tautog have started to move to deeper water with a good bite off Brenton Reef, Newport and off Pt. Judith Light.” Littlefield noted, “Anglers are catching tautog all over the Bay at about a ten (short) to one (keeper) ratio. Keeper tautog are being caught as far up as the Seekonk River with spotty action at Conimicut Light, Warwick.” O’Donnell said, “Many boats have been limiting out on tautog and even grabbing a few black sea bass. The fish are still in both shallow and deep water. Some spots are holding shorter fish then others but when you get on a good bite there’s some 8lb-plus class fish around.”
“Cod fishing has been good for customers at the Southeast corner of Cox Ledge where Capt. Louis DeFusco of Hot Reels Sportfishing charters ran into some large cod that made it difficult for them to boat slot sized fish (22 inches to less than 28 inches, five fish/person/day),” Cahill said. O’Donnell said, “A few boats took advantage of the nice weather last week and ran south of Block Island for cod and did pretty well catching a mix of cod and black sea bass.”
Freshwater: “Freshwater fishing for largemouth bass has been very, very good,” Henault said, “but not many of my customers are fishing the freshwater with the lively tautog and striped bass bite still alive on saltwater.” Littlefield said, “We still have few customers fishing Willet Avenue Pond and Olney Pond, Lincoln Woods for trout but they are far and few between at this time.”