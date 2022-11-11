2022-11-02-tsc-spt-Newport-tautog

Jeff Sullivan with the 13-pound tautog he caught off Newport using an orange jig tipped with a green crab last week.

 Submitted photo

Mayflower Wind’s offshore wind farm off Massachusetts is gaining more attention now that it is seeking permission to run a cable up the Sakonnet River, under Portsmouth, RI, and then to its final destination at Brayton Point in Somerset.

The proposed cable run as gotten the attention of towns along the Sakonnet River worried about the project disrupting fish, fishermen, habitat and possibly tourism in the area.

Dave Monti holds a captain’s master license and charter fishing license. He serves on a variety of boards and commissions and has a consulting business focusing on clean oceans, habitat preservation, conservation, renewable energy, and fisheries related issues and clients. Forward fishing news and photos to dmontifish@verison.net or visit noflukefishing.com.