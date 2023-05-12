“Hello everyone, my name is Rosie and we’re going to make three flies tonight that mimic cinder worms.”

Cinder worms spawn annually on the surface and are a highly desirable food source for striped bass in the spring. Saltwater fly anglers wait anxiously for the event to start each year as the mud the cinder worms live in warms up and worms travel to the surface to spawn. The spawning event lasts just a day or two as low water in coves and estuaries heats the mud to spawning temperatures.

Dave Monti holds a captain’s master license and charter fishing license. He serves on a variety of boards and commissions and has a consulting business focusing on clean oceans, habitat preservation, conservation, renewable energy, and fisheries related issues and clients. Forward fishing news and photos to dmontifish@verison.net or visit noflukefishing.com.