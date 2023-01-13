Surfcaster’s Journal is teaming up with The Saltwater Edge of Middletown, RI, for a 10-week Zoom seminar series on surfcasting with Surfcaster’s Journal managing editor Jerry Audet.
The series includes six live Zoom instructional seminars and four live Zoom interview sessions plus prerecorded multi-part foundational seminars. Each session is two to four hours long.
Seminars will be Wednesdays at 7 p.m. with the next session Wednesday, Jan. 18, and running until April 5. The cost is $99 for the entire series, or $16 for each session. The seminar schedule is:
Jan. 11: Soft-Plastic, Darters, and Gliders
Jan. 18: Sand Beaches
Jan. 25:Toby Lapinski & Jay Hanecak
Feb. 8: Boulder Fields
Feb. 15: Steve McKenna
March 1: Calm Nights, Back-Bays, and Estuaries
March 8: Shell E. Caris
March 22: Storms & The Fall Run
March 29: Bill Wetzel
April 5: Targeting Trophy Fish
Sessions can be re-screened until April 19. For details on the series and to register, visit www.indeepoutdoors.com/seminarseries.
Massachusetts seasonal commercial trap closure to protect right whales
Massachusetts’ seasonal commercial trap gear closure goes into effect on Feb.1 (see map). The closure includes all waters under the jurisdiction of the Commonwealth north and east of Cape Cod.
The state closure does not extend into those southern state waters in Lobster Conservation Management Area 2. This state closure was extended in 2021 to include state waters north from Scituate to the New Hampshire maritime border. The closure remains in effect until May 15 but may be rescinded before or extend past that date based on the observed presence or absence of right whales in state waters.
The purpose of this closure is to protect seasonal aggregations of right whales from potential entanglements in buoy lines. Compliance with this closure is critically important to the Commonwealth’s right-whale conservation strategy.
DMF will be partnering with the Massachusetts Environmental Police and a small group of commercial trap fishers to remove any lost or abandoned gear remaining in the closure area after this date. To assist us in this, DMF is requesting fishers contact DMF if they observe any lost or abandoned gear and provide us with information regarding the location, i.e., latitudinal/longitudinal coordinates or the TD’s (LORAN coordinates) of this gear. Please e-mail any such information to conservationsolutions@mass.gov.
Rhode Island commercial license renewal period extended
The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management announced that it will extend the renewal period of commercial fishing licenses previously set to expire by Jan. 31. DEM is experiencing a license-renewal backlog as it continues to transition from combining several outdated licensing systems into one modern computing platform called Rhode Island Outdoors. The platform is designed to handle nearly all of the agency’s outdoors licensing and permitting services.
While DEM continues to integrate data from the old IT systems to the new, it is asking users to renew by mail or in person at the DEM Office of Boat Registration and Licensing located at 235 Promenade Street, Room 360, Providence, RI, 02908 or call 401-222-6647. Office hours are Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Forum discusses possible discharge of nuclear wastewater into Cape Cod Bay
About 130 anglers, government officials, community members and fishing leaders attended the Cape Cod Salties Sports Fishing Club’s forum on Wednesday in Yarmouth. The forum focused on the possible discharge of nuclear wastewater into Cape Cod Bay.
“Holtec International, the current operator of the Plymouth Nuclear Plant (and overseer of its decommissioning) has openly and publicly discussed the potential release of radioactively contaminated wastewater into Cape Cod Bay,” said P. Johnathan Ungerland II, president of the Cape Cod Salties. “We now have an enhanced understanding of the Holtec business model, how it handles plant decommissioning, how those profit-first practices have impacted other communities, and how immediately they now threaten industry, ecosystem, and enjoyment of vast natural resources along the cherished waters of coastal New England. We have a precious bay and ocean resource here on Cape Cod and we as an organization aim to protect it today and for future generations. Nuclear wastewater should not be released into Cape Cod Bay. Not one drop!”
A video of the meeting with guest speaker Diane Turco of Cape Downwinders, will be available on the Cod Salties YouTube channel at https://rb.gy/eoxblu. For additional issue information, visit https://rb.gy/rf78jvWhere’s the bite
Saltwater and freshwater licenses: Anglers are reminded to renew their licenses for salt and freshwater for 2023. Saltwater licenses renew annually on Jan. 1 in coastal states, and most coastal states have license reciprocity. For example, if you have a Rhode Island license, you can fish in New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts and Maine. For freshwater licensing information and a list of trout-stocked ponds in Rhode Island, visit https://rb.gy/gq1zre; and in Massachusetts, visit www.mass.gov/freshwater-fishing-information.
Cod, tautog and black sea bass: Tautog and black sea bass seasons have ended. However, cod fishing south of Cape Cod is still open. Party boats fishing for cod this winter include the Frances Fleet at francesfleet.com and the Island Current at islandcurrent.com. Rates vary, but are about $135 per adult for a full day of fishing.