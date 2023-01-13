2023-01-14-tsc-spt-Peter-Jenkins-bass

The Saltwater Edge owner Peter Jenkins shows off a striped bass catch.

 Submitted photo

Surfcaster’s Journal is teaming up with The Saltwater Edge of Middletown, RI, for a 10-week Zoom seminar series on surfcasting with Surfcaster’s Journal managing editor Jerry Audet.

The series includes six live Zoom instructional seminars and four live Zoom interview sessions plus prerecorded multi-part foundational seminars. Each session is two to four hours long.

