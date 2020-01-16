MANSFIELD — A three-sport star at Mansfield High School who later went on to earn distinction as a student-athlete at Boston College, and then returned to Mansfield to serve as a role model and mentor for young women in the school system, Theresa DeGirolamo-Nyhan will be the recipient of the Distinguished Service Award from the Mass. Women in Sports organization and the MIAA.
“I could not think of anyone more deserving of this award than Theresa,” said Teresa Murphy, the Superintendent of Schools in Mansfield. “She has consistently devoted her time and energy to guiding and nurturing female as well as male athletes at Mansfield High School.
“She is a tremendous asset to the field of education where she influences student-athletes, and is a valued ambassador for women’s sports who deserves to be recognized.”
A 1983 graduate of Mansfield High, Nyhan starred in field hockey, basketball and softball for the Hornets. She then attended Boston College and earned a Master’s of Education degree from Cambridge College.
Following these endeavors, Nyhan returned to Mansfield High School in 1992, where she has served as a biology instructor while also fulfilling many a duty with the ever-growing athletic department and its affiliation with the Hockomock League.
Nyhan has held a number of positions with the Mansfield High athletic program, working with the girls’ basketball team, girls’ soccer team, girls’ track team and currently serving as a softball coach.
Nyhan followed in the footsteps of her former field hockey coach, Leda Levine, to become the Hornets’ field hockey coach at Mansfield High in 2004. She also coaches the Unified Track Team and serves as a game-day administrator at events.
Nyhan also held assistant-coaching positions at Penn State, Brown University and Wheaton College.
During the summer months, she orchestrates an annual field hockey camp for girls of all ages in town and the surrounding communities.
She is also a highly respected faculty member who has also served as the MHS Student Council Adviser for over a decade. She is a member of the school’s Response to Intervention team, and provides support to students in other club advisory roles.
The MIAA’s Massachusetts Women in Athletics Distinguished Service Award recognizes women who have worked with distinction on behalf of girls’ athletics programs in their communities. The award celebrates the efforts of those whose contributions have had a lasting and profound effect on female student-athletes.
Women nominated for the award have provided a minimum of 10 years of service and have made a significant impact on a school and community in support of girls’ athletics.
Nyhan, with the support of Mansfield High Athletic Director Joe Russo, was nominated because of her work with student-athletes at the school throughout the year. Through her devotion to athletics, she has fostered strong relationships with her athletes, while encouraging them to participate in healthy competition.
She will receive the award at the celebration of Girls and Women in Sports Day, Feb. 7, at the Great Hall at Faneuil Hall in Boston.
