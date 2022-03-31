NORTH ATTLEBORO — Amy DelloRusso was officially named the head coach for North Attleboro High’s girls soccer program on Thursday.
The Plymouth native was a goalkeeper for Lasell University before embarking on a coaching career at Plymouth South High School, coaching the freshman team. She also was an intern with the Newton North High soccer team as a student in college.
DelloRusso moved to the North Attleboro area during the COVID-19 pandemic, and is eager to join the community as a coach.
“I’ve been trying to find my way around and get settled, and coaching feels like the next step to keep being involved in the community and keep doing something I enjoy,” DelloRusso said.
The new hire takes over a Rocketeers program that finished 8-10-1 last year under Bill Wallace. DelloRusso has met with captains of the team already, and is planning on another meeting with players to start offseason plans.
DelloRusso said she plans to retain the current coaching staff involved with junior varsity and freshman teams.