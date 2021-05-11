NORTON — North Attleboro High grad Zach DeMattio carried the Wheaton College baseball team into the NEWMAC championship series with a walk-off, 12th-inning RBI single for a 2-1 victory over the Coast Guard Academy at Sidell Stadium Sunday.
The No. 15 nationally-ranked Lyons will travel to No. 10 Babson College (12-2) to begin a best-of-three title series Saturday.
DeMattio, a junior catcher, also produced the winning run in the opening game of the series with a solo sixth-inning home run, his fourth of the season, to put the Lyons in front 2-1 en route to a 3-1 victory.
In the second game, DeMattio drove in the winning run with one out and the bases loaded for coach Eric Podbelski’s Lyons (14-2). Stephen Quigley stroked a leadoff single to open the 12th inning for Wheaton before both Sean Helfrich and Brody Ashley reached base on bunt singles
Jacob Studley had three hits for Wheaton, while Ashley had two hits. Wheaton starting pitcher Griffin Young took a no-hitter into the seventh inning, He allowed one run in the seventh while striking out 11 over eight innings of work. Josh Roberge pitched 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief for the Lyons.
Five Wheaton pitchers combined to limit the Coast Guard Academy to four hits, while taking 14 strikeouts. Zach Begin pitched a scoreless ninth inning, while Roberge got the Lyons out of a 10th inning game with two Coast Guard runners on base.
The Lyons tied the score in the eighth inning when pinch-runner Cody Cavanagh scored on a sacrifice flyball off the bat of Andrew Spirito.
DeMattio scored two of Wheaton’s runs in the first game of the series. In addition to his home run, he scored the Lyons’ third run in the eighth inning on a wild pitch.
In the opening game, senior Gavin Reily of Bridgewater allowed just one run and two walks over eight innings as the Wheaton starting pitcher, taking nine strikeouts. Reily threw 74 of his 100 pitches for strikes.
Roberge again came on in relief and netted his fourth save of the season. Reily and Roberg combined to blank Coast Guard over the final eight innings.
Wheaton tied the score at 1-1 in the second inning when Spirito scored on an infield error. George Mulcahey, Spirito and Ashley each had two hits in the contest for Wheaton.
DeMattio is Wheaton’s No. 2 leading hitter with a .364 batting average and 24 hits, seven for extra bases, in 16 games. DeMattio sports a .472 on-base percentage and a .606 slugging rate. The Lyons are hitting .315 as a team.
Wheaton has won 14 NEWMAC titles since 1999 under Podelski, who is in his 25th season. Podbelski was awarded New England Intercollegiate Baseball Association Division III Coach of the Year in 2001, 2002, 2006, 2007, 2012 and 2016. He has also been named NEWMAC Coach of the Year 11 times during his tenure in Norton.
Reily and Young have been the mainstays of Podbelski’s pitching staff. Reily, a senior righthander, is 5-1 on the season with a 1.96, having 35 strikeouts in 41 1/3 innings of work. Young, a junior righthander, is 3-0 with a 1.85 ERA and 41 strikeouts over 34 frames.
During the abbreviated NEWMAC season, Wheaton and Babson have split four games.
Wheaton enters the weekend on an eight-game win streak, having posted an 8-2 road record this season. Babson is on a seven-game win streak, having a 4-2 home record.
