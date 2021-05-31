HARTFORD -- Zach DeMatttio, Tim Callahan, coach Eric Podbelski and the NEWMAC champion Wheaton College baseball team are headed to the NCAA Division III College World Series.
The Lyons earned their 20th victory of the season in thrilling fashion Monday at the NCAA Division III Hartford Regional hosted by Trinity College, trimming No. 1 seed Southern Maine 3-2.
DeMattio, the Lyons' junior catcher from North Attleboro, drove in the go-ahead run for Wheaton in the first inning to go with two spectacular catches in center field by Brody Ashley, seven shutout innings on the mound by Gavin Reily and strong relief pitching by Zach Clesas and Griffin Young.
Wheaton (20-5) avenged a 4-1 loss to Southern Maine (34-11) in a first-round game on Saturday.
"It was a great team win overall, but the job is not done," DeMmattio said.
DeMattio belted two hits, including an RBI double as Wheaton advanced into the Regional title game with a 7-4 victory over Salve Regina Monday morning.
"Coming off a great team win in game number one gave us momentum going into the second one," Demattio said.
Against Southern Maine, Wheaton scored single runs in each of the first two innings. Jared Studley belted a triple and scored on a two-out single by DeMattio for the Lyons' first run.
In the second inning, Andrew Spirito drew a walk and scored what proved to be the winning run on a two-out throwing error.
Reily, the senior righthander from Bridgewater who attended Boston College High, yielded four hits to Southern Maine, one of which was a leadoff solo homer in the eighth inning.
"Myself and Reily have been really comfortable working together so far this year," Demattio said. "We're always on the same page and he really stepped up, leaving it all out on the field for everyone."
Reily stranded a Southern Maine runner at second base in the first inning, left two runners aboard in the second inning, stranded another runner at second in the sixth inning and then retired the side in order in the seventh inning.
Ashley stole the show for Wheaton with an over-the-shoulder running stab of a drive to the base of the center field wall in the second inning and a similar stab for the first out of the ninth inning.
Clesas, a junior righthander from Johnston, R.I. who was making his 10th appearance of the season, retired all three batters that he faced (two on popups) in leaving the potential tying run stranded in the eighth inning.
Young came on in the ninth inning and yielded a one-out infield single, but Lyons' shortstop Stephen Quigley initiated a game-ending double play.
Against Salve Regine earlier in the day, the Lyons used four hits to score five third inning runs in support of starting pitcher Josh Roberge (6-0) of Chelmsford.
Roberge worked seven innings, allowing the Seahawks pairs of runs in the fifth and seventh innings, two of which were unearned. Roberge yielded five hits and two walks. He struck out out six, retiring the first six Salve Regina batters that he faced and stranding a pair of baserunners in the third inning.
Young came on in relief for the final two innings and retired all six Seahawks batters that he faced, three on strikes. The pair of Lyon hurlers limited the top five batters in the Salve Regina order to 2-for-14 hitting, combining on a five-hitter, while stranding six runners.
Wheaton had earlier beaten No. 4 seeded Salve Regina 5-4 for its first victory of the tournament. Studley, the junior rightfielder, stroked an RBI double in the bottom of the seventh inning to provide the game-winning run with DeMattio having one hit.
In the rain-postponed rematch on Monday, Wheaton totaled 10 hits, four for extra bases, while DeMattio, Nick Croteau and Spirito each had two hits.
Wheaton used a leadoff double by Croteau and Pat Santorella reaching base on an error to begin the fifth inning rally. Studley hamered a two-run triple to put the Lyons ahead and DeMattio followed with his run-producing double.
The Lyons had dropped into the loser’s bracket of the double-elimination tournament after falling to Southern Maine. In that game, Wheaton’s trio of pitchers were tagged for nine hits, allowing a pair of runs in the fourth inning. The Lyons had just four hits in the contest and were victimized by nine strikeouts.
Wheaton loaded the bases in the ninth inning of the game with DeMattio, the Lyons’ junior catcher, being hit by a pitch to begin the rally before the rally ended. Wheaton was held scoreless through seven innings before senior Brody Ashley laced an RBI single.
After beating Salve Regina, Wheaton relied on a ninth-inning rally Saturday to hand No. 2 seeded Oswego State its first loss of the regional 6-5 on a two-run single off the bat of Geroge Mulcahey. The Lyons used a walk to pinch hitter Andrew Manni, an infield single by A.J. Guindon and a walk to Ashley to load the bases.
Roberge came on in relief for Wheaton and hurled a 1-2-3 ninth inning. Wheaton was held scoreless through five innings. Mulchaey slapped an RBI single to score Ashley.
Callahan is a freshman utility player with the Lyons, but did not appear in any of the Division III Regional games.
In the 25 seasons that Podbelski has served as the Wheaton College baseball coach, he has guided the Lyons to 16 NCAA Tournament appearances, including a 2017 College World Series berth.
