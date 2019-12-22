It was in the spring when Jenica Leo approached Norton High School cross country coach Kent Taylor about her daughter, an incoming freshman, joining the team. With autumn a long way off, Taylor was unsure why her participation would be an issue.
Then, she told him; Ellie Leo has cystic fibrosis. The genetic lung and digestive system disease is rare, but life-threatening. It comes with severe symptoms, such as fluid build-up in the lungs that can require hours of regular treatment. Roughly 1,000 people are diagnosed with cystic fibrosis every year, with the disease carrying a life expectancy that can skew as low as the mid-30s, or as high as the 50s with modern advances in medicine.
Upon receiving the information, Taylor’s mood shifted from confused to concerned. Not making matters easier was the sport’s summer start time, as CF-afflicted athletes lose more salt in the heat and become dehydrated quickly.
“I was super concerned when [Jenica] first asked me,” said Taylor, who recommended Leo not pay the user fee, and let Ellie try out the sport on a temporary basis. “It’s obviously very serious. (I said), ‘Why don’t we give it a week or two, and then see what happens?’ ”
Taylor marveled as Ellie, 14, made the varsity squad as part of an infusion of nine incoming freshmen. The Lancers, thanks in part to those rookies’ contributions, won their first-ever Tri-Valley League Championship. Ellie regularly placed as the team’s top freshman, picking up key points to help decide meets, as reliable a runner as Taylor could hope for. And he never heard a whisper of complaint.
“Distance running is not the most fun thing to do, it’s every other sport’s punishment,” Taylor said. “Even in the toughest workout, I’d say, ‘How you doing?’ [And she’d respond], ‘I’m tired. But I know this is working. I know it’s getting me ready for the next week.’ Never anything negative. She always has a good attitude.”
For those reasons, she will be the recipient of the Mass State Track Coaches Association’s Frank Kelley Adversity Award at the group’s annual banquet in June. The MSTCA typically bestows the honor upon just a handful of athletes across the state.
For Taylor, Ellie’s determined and congenial attitude permeated the rest of the team, and led to something special. “The care for each other and the love for each other on that girls’ team — I’ve been coaching for 38 or 39 seasons now [between cross country and track and field], and I’ve never seen anything like it,” he said.
Challenging herself
Ellie came into the season with no particular performance expectations. She just wanted to give the sport a try and spend time with her friends on the team, including Sienna Pietrasiewicz and Lauren LaFrancois.
Her first effort with the squad, during a summer captains’ practice, was a real challenge. “The first time I ran, it was really hard,” she said. “I felt really out of breath, or couldn’t find my breath in the middle of [the run], but as I did it more, it got easier.”
Ellie weathered the most humid conditions, improved her technique and earned her way onto the varsity squad for the team’s first meet against West Bridgewater. Taylor says he uses the season opener as a barometer of where his runners stand, so when Ellie crossed the finish line 10th out of 33 runners, picking up sixth place for her team, it floored both coach and runner.
“That was a really big moment,” Ellie said. “I wasn’t expecting that at all.”
While running was new to her, Ellie had been a gymnast since her days as a toddler. Ellie, then 3, joined a program for tots along with her sister Abby, a year older. Ellie stuck with gymnastics through middle school, and also played a bit of recreational basketball. These activities were part of what Jenica called a “use it or lose it” mentality, intended to help Ellie keep in shape and improve lung function over the short and long terms.
After the conclusion of the cross country season, Ellie says she feels more confident in her athletic capabilities, which will come in handy as she competes as a distance runner for the Norton winter track and field team.
“My mom wasn’t sure and my doctors weren’t sure if I’d be able to do cross country,” she said. “The fact that I was able to do it and overcome the breathing problems was encouraging.”
Beating the disease
It’s a united front for the Leo family against cystic fibrosis. Upon learning of Ellie’s diagnosis before birth, the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation connected Jenica with other local parents to offer advice and a sounding board for her concerns. That helped Jenica and her husband Jonathan cut through the worry and put a treatment plan in place from Ellie’s birth. Now, herself a volunteer with the foundation, Jenica serves as the sympathizer and source of support for local mothers.
Ellie’s sister Abby is with her every step of the way as a part of her care team, attending appointments and advocating for those afflicted with CF. Abby is one of the hundreds of advocates who has traveled to Washington D.C. as part of the foundation’s annual Teen Advocacy Day. In their discussions with congresspeople, which included the Leos meeting Rep. Joseph Kennedy III, the group sought protections for Medicaid funding, greater support for research and drug development at the FDA and NIH, and to protest changes to health insurance policies that would impact people with pre-existing conditions — like Ellie.
The Norton school system has also been “beyond belief supportive,” said Jenica, holding events and fundraisers since Ellie was in first grade, including a district-wide purple day — the color of CF awareness.
“The support has been really overwhelming,” she said.
The Leo family knows all too well the struggles of the disease, which is why they give back to the community. Ellie’s daily routine involves taking 42 pills and more than two hours of breathing treatments, some of which involve a vibrating vest that inflates or deflates against her chest to help with airway clearance.
Luckily, dramatic advancements in treatments could be on the horizon, and Ellie herself has been the recent beneficiary of new innovations. In October, the FDA approved use of the drug Trikafta, touted as a breakthrough that can treat the most common genetic mutation that leads to the disease — accounting for as many as 90 percent of CF sufferers. One friend of Ellie’s who was in need of a lung transplant started taking the medication, and her symptoms improved enough to remove her from the donor waiting list.
Ellie was approved to take the medication in November. While the drug leads to some harsh side effects in the beginning, which Taylor dubbed “two or three weeks of hell,” the Leo family was optimistic that Ellie’s 30-day benchmark numbers would show positive returns. The drug, while not a cure for CF, will hopefully slow the progression of the disease enough so that future advancements can eradicate or alleviate it entirely.
“It’s such a different world today, even from when she was born,” Jenica said. “Today. I think moms are hearing a different story from what I heard, and certainly a different story from what moms 10 years before me heard. [Treatment] is ever-improving at a very fast pace.”
Beyond CF
From the beginning, Jenica and Jonathan instilled in Ellie the idea that cystic fibrosis was simply one element of her life. They didn’t want her to be ashamed of it, as needing to take medication regularly meant doing so in public. But they also didn’t want her to be defined by the disease.
To Taylor, her coach and English teacher, she’s the bright, always-smiling freshman who aces her tests and helped deliver a league championship in cross country. To her family, she’s the constant competitor who keeps pushing her boundaries.
And, to all of them, Ellie is an inspiration.
“If she makes a goal for herself, she won’t stop until she’s accomplished it,” Jenica said. “Ellie is able to find a bright side to whatever obstacle she’s facing, and we’re so grateful for that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.