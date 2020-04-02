FOXBORO — The fear of the unknown involving the offense of the New England Patriots pales in comparison to the fear of the unknown with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Patriots’ running back and receiver James White empathizes with those needy individuals from coast to coast who “can’t get groceries and don’t know where their next meal is coming from,” said the team captain.
With the departure of quarterback Tom Brady after two decades of service with the Patriots and the unknown production rates of veteran backup quarterback Brian Hoyer and projected starter, second year-man Jarrett Stidham, New England will start the season, if there is one, with plenty of variables and questions.
“Expectations don’t change,” White said Thursday from his Florida home. “Once you step into that building (Gillette Stadium), they expect you to compete at a high level, be dependable, be a great teammate.
“Each year, you have to come back in, refresh, start over and show to your teammates that you’re reliable and compete for 60 minutes. You can build those relationships, that reliability, every time that you go out there.”
However, the national health crisis may force postponement or even cancellation of the Patriots’ offseason workout plans in Foxboro, the “optional” team meeting and mini-camp. Even preseason games might be scrapped.
“It’ll be different without Tom (Brady),” White said of his six-season relationship with the former New England quarterback. “I’ve been with Tom my whole career, so I learned a lot from that guy. Guys come and go every year, so you have to be able to go out and compete.
“We have to work on being on the same page, offense, defense, special teams. Bill Belichick will have us prepared. Those practices are always tough.”
The Patriots have slightly more than $26 million in dead salary-cap space to use for acquiring free agents, with New England having already committed $77.4 million to 14 players who arrived in free agency.
Without No. 12 calling out offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels’ plays, White understands the learning curve that Stidham will face stepping into Brady’s shoes at quarterback.
“He came in (last year from Auburn) and competed right away,” White said of his time on the practice field with Stidham. “Coming in that second year, expectations are going to be higher. Our offense can be pretty complex and take a while to learn. He came in ready to learn, we’re all trying to make each other better football players and be on the same page on offense.”
The fact remains that White has been a go-to receiver for Brady, having caught 159 passes for 1,396 yards and 12 TDs over the past two seasons. Although White totaled just 263 rushing yards last season, he had his second-best season as a Patriot receiver in 2019 with 72 catches for 645 yards.
“We attack each season the same way,” said White. “We all want to be reliable options. It’s not going to be one group (running backs, receivers) or one group that makes a team win. It’s going to be everybody working together.
“It’s going to be a challenge for everybody across the league, less practices, less time everybody being on the same page. You can’t be making mistakes, everyone has to be reliable. Whenever we can get out there, it will be to try to get on the same page very quickly.
“It’ll be interesting to see how guys find ways to stay in shape. We’re in a business that you need to be in shape once we get back out there. We still have to find ways to score points, whatever it takes.”
White has taken to individual workouts.
“I’m doing what I can," he said. "I have a treadmill, dumbbells and I can run outside, doing everything that I can to stay in shape for when things get back rolling.”
Without Brady, players such as White, Devin McCourty and Matthew Slater are even more important in spreading the Patriots’ gospel to teammates, newcomers and future rookies.
“We’ll communicate so we can get the process (practice) going,” White said. “Everybody is trying to stay in contact, we (running backs) have a group chat just to check up on one another, make sure everybody is working out.”
White, one of many Patriots involved in community service projects, was in awe of New England owner Bob Kraft sending the team plane to China to procure personal protective equipment.
“He does stuff like that all the time,” said White. “That’s huge at this point in time, the doctors, nurses, all the people on the front line taking care of sick people each and every day.
“Once you step into that building, you see how much the Kraft family helps out, not just the Boston community but the community across the world. It’s a point in time for us to help as many people as possible.
“There’s a lot of sick people, people who don’t know where their next check is coming from -- it’s been difficult for a lot of people.”
The Patriots’ optional workouts probably will not be held in April, so it will be a difference scenario for Belichick and his staff to script for the season.
“We’re going to have a limited amount of time — we’ll try to get a little football talk going, get everything rolling,” White said of Patriot players being in communication with coaches. “It’ll be less practices, everybody putting in extra work to have a smooth flow on offense. Everything might be at a faster pace, missing the OTA’s.
“Coach Belichick will do a great job of preparing us, no matter what the situation may be.”
