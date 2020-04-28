FOXBORO — With three Super Bowl rings and his selection to the All-Decade Team of the New England Patriots, there has been a lot for James Develin to be thankful for during his tenure at Gillette Stadium.
Best of all though, Develin can walk away from the game of football rather than be carried off of the field.
The former Brown University Bear from the North Shore could not return to the field without risking further impairment from a neck injury suffered during the second week of the 2019 season.
Fearing the worst with one more collision, Develin opted to retire his jersey No. 46 on Monday.
“My injury last year exposed some things that posed a potentially risky situation continuing to play the game of football,” Develin said Tuesday of his decision.
Develin was placed on the Injured Reserve List last season and never returned for the Patriots, with his absence as a blocking back and slot receiver noticeable in the overall execution of the offense.
After having complications during his recovery that left him contemplating the possibility of never walking again, and perhaps being crippled by the next block or hit he took, Develin and his family were forced to stare at the reality of his situation.
“That’s what really what led to my decision,” said the 31-year-old Develin, a 2017 AFC selection to the Pro Bowl. “It was a tough decision, one that took a lot of emotions and time to talk through with my wife and I. It was made with the family’s best interest in mind.”
Develin was signed to the Patriots’ 53-man roster in 2013, having spent the 2012 season on the practice squad. He had been in Cincinnati’s training camp in 2010 and 2011 after stops in the Arena Football League and the United Football League.
“The ability of the Patriots to say, it doesn’t matter where you came from, doesn’t matter how you got here, it’s all about what you do when you’re here at practice, showing you’re able to learn, to play and produce,” Develin said. “It’s an incredible opportunity for anybody to walk through those doors and I’ve been thankful for my opportunity.
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick paid Develin the ultimate compliment, saying “the reality is he is a rarity and we are very fortunate he was a Patriot.
“To his coaches and teamnates, he is one of the most appreciated and respective players we have ever had. In football, there are a lot of tough, unselfish and dependable people who bring positive leadership on a daily basis. Develin represents those qualities at an elite level.”
Davlin noted that being selected to the Patriots' All-Decade Team was just as much a surprise as being named to the Pro Bowl.
“I know the level of play it takes to perform for the Patriots,” said Develin. “To get that kind of recognition, it’s an awesome thing to be able to show my kids down the road when they can understand what it all means.”
Develin played in 83 games as a Patriot over seven seasons, although his career totals on the offense pale in comparison to other NFL stars, with 26 rushing yards on 15 carries and 222 receiving yards on 31 catches.
“As much as I went to work every day to provide for my family, I also went to work every day for my teammates and coaches, to provide whatever they needed from me,” Develin said.
For Develin, who also played in 14 playoff games with six starts, the Patriots' immaculate recovery and Super Bowl win in Atlanta were the pinnacle of his career.
“Having Sony (Michel, the running back) behind me score that touchdown to win the game, that’s something I’ll show my kids down the road," Develin said. “Honestly, those championship-type moments, those special games we won were awesome. They were something I’ll never forget. But, honestly, just the mundane moments we went through as teammates, just being in the locker room, just messing around and just being guys.
“Those are the moments I’m really going to miss. Those are what it’s all about.”
