SEEKONK — A new name was recently added to Seekonk High’s 1,000-points banner: Mia DiBiase.
DiBiase graduated from Seekonk High in 2020, having scored 1,237 points in her basketball career for the Warriors and was also a four-time Sun Chronicle All-Star, a four-time SCC All-Star and and a four-time team MVP.
“This achievement means the world to me and I am so grateful to have played all four years of high school,” DiBiase said. “After two long years, I am honored to finally have my name up on the 1,000-points club banner along with all the other talented alumni while having family and friends present to support.”
DiBiase is currently a sophomore at the University of Rhode Island where she is majoring in biomedical engineering after having completed her basketball career.