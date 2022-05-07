Bill Cuthbertson, coach of Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School’s baseball team, joined an exclusive club last week.
With a 9-2 win over Bourne High School on April 27, Cuthbertson became a member of the 600-win club. It was just any win either. The game saw a bases-clearing D-R double to break a 2-2 tie in the sixth inning to secure the milestone that puts him in the company of only eight other baseball coaches in Massachusetts history. The win, which was mentioned in passing by the man himself during the nightly exchange for scores and stats with The Sun Chronicle, was more than 40 years in the making.
“I started my first year as head coach in 1980 at Dighton-Rehoboth,” Cuthbertson said. “I’ve been there ever since. The first win was at Mansfield, I do remember that, a long time ago.”
Since then, Cuthbertson has embarked on a 42-year coaching career that has seen him guide multiple generations of families and clinch a state title as recently as the 2016 season. In early 2009, he was elected to the Massachusetts Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame, back when he had around 400 career wins as a coach.
However, Cuthbertson never fathomed staying in the position as long as he has. Often the coaching carousel of high school sports sees a coach bounce around from school to school, pursuing the best opportunity in hopes of bringing in a long line of success. Cuthberson is a rare breed in having stayed only at Dighton-Rehoboth, which was helped in part due to his 35-year teaching stint at the school. He is also head coach of the boys basketball team, a position he’s held since 2002.
The trust in him from the athletic department at Dighton-Rehoboth has never been put in question, and he has never had second thoughts on departing for a new program.
“I’ve been part of the fabric of the school for a long time,” Cuthbertson said. “I’ve enjoyed working and getting to know people both in the school and in the community. Obviously, you can’t have longevity without the support of the athletic department and administration. In this day and age, you’re never quite sure what’s going to happen. The landscape has certainly changed since I started. You have to adapt in a lot of different ways, and that’s part of the challenge.”
To him, adapting to the new coaching landscape means always looking to get better than the last time he and his team hit the field.
“When you get into coaching you kind of focus on the day-to-day,” Cuthbertson said. “You just pile one day on top of the next because you’re always looking to get ready for the next game or getting the team ready to go. I never really looked at it long term. I’ve always enjoyed it, so you just focus on the season and give your team the best chance to be successful.”
Cuthbertson’s passion for the position comes from the purity of high school sports. At that level, players aren’t fighting for an NIL deal in hopes of getting compensation and are often playing for the love of the game and to play with friends. They also, except in rare occasions, aren’t working towards the MLB Draft, which has only happened once for Cuthbertson in his coaching career in 1992 when Joe Hamilton was selected out of high school in the fourth round.
“High school is a great environment because the kids are playing because they love to play,” Cuthbertson said. “There aren’t a lot of external rewards, so they’re playing because they love it. I love that, I respect that and I like being a part of that. It’s been fun and I’ve been very fortunate and blessed to have so many good kids and excellent players to be able to get to that milestone. I learned a long time ago that the players win the games and the coaches lose them. I coach a lot better when I have good players.”
Above all the memories and the wins and loses, Cuthbertson said the relationships he has built with his former and current players are one of the biggest parts of his longstanding connection to the game and school.
“Along the way we’ve had some great games, some great competition in our league and in the state tournament,” Cuthbertson said. “Those are the things that go way up and beyond the wins and loses, the relationships you build. The longer you coach, the more you understand that. When you’re a young coach it’s all about getting your team ready and trying to win, and while that’s all important, it’s the relationships that really endure.”
Looking ahead, the 68-year old skipper doesn’t see an end on the horizon with his team sitting at 6-4 as of Wednesday.
“I really don’t know. Fortunately, my health is good and I’m still enjoying it,” Cuthbertson said. “I still feel like I’m making a difference with the kids, and as long as I feel that way and I’m healthy, I’d like to keep going.”