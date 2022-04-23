When Julia Campezato, a Division I javelin thrower and graduate student studying psychology at the University of Rhode Island, set a personal record by 22 feet last year (which was also a school record for the event), people around her were pretty surprised. However, she wasn’t.
During the past two seasons, Campezato has proven herself to be a standout athlete with her significant personal record, qualifying for the NCAA preliminaries as the 19th best javelin thrower in the country, and setting her school record at 49.46 meters, or about 162 feet. She has also run the outdoor 100- and indoor 200-meter races, with personal bests of 12.49 and 26.90 respectively.
But her success didn’t come overnight; it has been the product of a long career of throwing. Campezato, 22, who is originally from Rehoboth, has been throwing javelin since her high school days at Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School. The javelin throw is a field event that has been around since the Olympic Games in ancient Greece. A javelin is essentially a spear, which athletes compete to throw as far as they can on the field.
In high school, Campezato said she originally joined the track team just “for fun.” In fact, it was mostly a way for her to stay in shape for other sports like basketball. But after a suggestion from her coach to try throwing, it was quickly clear that she had what it took to compete at the college level.
However, throughout her first two seasons at URI, she didn’t see a lot of personal improvement. The distance that she was throwing in high school and those first two years, around 140 feet, or 42.5 meters, was certainly impressive, but didn’t quite give her a competitive edge at the Division I level.
“I wasn’t improving, I was staying at the same place,” she said. “It was enough to get me where I am, but I wanted more.”
The motivation to do more came in an unexpected way. After her junior-year season was canceled due to COVID-19, Campezato realized how much she missed throwing.
“Getting that season taken away and realizing how big of an opportunity I had…When you get something taken away is when you realize ‘Oh, I wish I was doing that,’” she said.
With a lot of extra time on her hands, Campezato found herself “doing a lot of googling” about ways to improve her performance. In fact, having extra time to spend on the internet lends itself well to an event like javelin, which, although it may seem intuitive, actually requires an incredibly technical ability to throw and throw far. The athlete needs to perfect the run-up, transition into the throw, and then release the javelin at the right angle, height and velocity in order to throw as far as possible. Campezato was able to find new, innovative ways to improve her throwing through online research.
“Technology has a lot of impact on such a technical sport,” she said. “I think a huge thing for me was Google, looking up new things I can do and a lot of research on the event.”
It was after this canceled season when she was able to throw her school’s PR, cementing herself as not just a Division I athlete, but someone who could compete with the best throwers in the country. This year, Campezato has ambitions of making it to Nationals, where only the top 12 in the NCAA are invited to compete.
Despite her success in the past year and earning a degree in health administration from URI last year, she has not forgotten what got her to this point, and in fact, her intentionality in achieving these goals makes her perspective all the more important. Her advice to high school athletes is to take advantage of the opportunities they have, which means putting in the extra time.
“Having that mindset of ‘I’m gonna go D-I’ or whatever it is…that you can do it, is a big deal. And training plays a lot into it, take the time to do the extra stuff to take care of your body and do the things that are specific to your event beyond just showing up to practice,” she said.
And for now, that’s exactly what she plans to do herself. She hopes that good results at the end of this season will set her up to throw professionally after college.
“My numbers right now are close,” she said. “But I’m hoping to end this season in a better standing…I would love to throw after college.”