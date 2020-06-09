PAWTUCKET -- “Dining on the Diamond," a unique dining experience presented by the Pawtucket Red Sox at McCoy Stadium, already has 800 families on a waiting list.
With 162 sold-out tables over three days this past weekend, the PawSox dining experience will continue each of the next three weekends.
Fans can join the waiting list for tables now at pawsox.com. Each weekend, the club will offer three seatings per evening, at 5 p.m., 6:30 p.m., and 8 p.m., on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, including Father’s Day, June 21.
The innovative feature debuted June 5 with 27 tables per seating. Initially, the club was planning to have 20 tables, the maximum allowed in Phase 1 of Rhode Island’s recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. However, Phase 2 allowed more tables, and the demand (80 tables sold out in 88 minutes) prompted the club to add the seven more tables.
The PawSox will increase the number of tables to 33 and will add a third seating each evening. That last seating, at 8 p.m., blends McCoy’s majestic sunsets with “Dining Under the Lights.”
Fans and patrons on the waiting list will have the first opportunity to secure the tables for the nine seatings each of the next three weekends.
With ballpark fare and family-friendly pricing, the club will add new menu items, including a New England Lobster Roll, Chicken Caprese, and Rhode Island Steak Tips. The rest of the menu includes such specialty items as Eggplant Parmesan, Barbequed Brisket and Pulled Pork, and a Grand Slam Hot Dog smothered in bacon, pulled pork, and macaroni and cheese. A full variety of beverages, including beer, wine, and spirits, is available before and during dinner.
The 33 tables are a reference to the number of innings in the Longest Game in the history of professional baseball, played on this field in 1981 between the PawSox and the Rochester Red Wings, who were then the Triple-A Affiliate.
