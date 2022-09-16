ATTLEBORO — Thomas Dodd of Attleboro has won the UTSA New England's Diversity Champion of the Year Award for 2022.

The annual award is handed out to individuals or organizations that go out of their way to promote and develop the growth of tennis in the New England region. Dodd, 54, is one of five award winners this year, and will be honored on November 5 at the annual Tennis Weekend event.

