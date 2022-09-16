ATTLEBORO — Thomas Dodd of Attleboro has won the UTSA New England's Diversity Champion of the Year Award for 2022.
The annual award is handed out to individuals or organizations that go out of their way to promote and develop the growth of tennis in the New England region. Dodd, 54, is one of five award winners this year, and will be honored on November 5 at the annual Tennis Weekend event.
Dodd is the founder and executive director of the South Coast Wheelchair Tennis Foundation in Attleboro. His organization provides instruction in wheelchair tennis, coaching adults and juniors while also leading a free clinic across the New England region for players with varying experience.
The involvement in adaptive sports came before a motorcycle accident when he was 17, but has taken new life after the accident. After being involved with different sports, he landed on tennis, which he's been playing for 30 years.
"I've been involved with wheelchair tennis since 2008," Dodd said. "I had always been involved with adaptive sports. I had a motorcycle accident when I was 17 and since then I had been involved with one aspect of sports or another. ... Tennis became predominant mostly because of the inclusion part. I didn't have to wait around for five or six guys to show up for basketball. Tennis is so inclusive that you can go up and hit with anybody you want, assuming they're the same skill level. You can play stand-up or doubles. Tennis really dug deep with me because of the inclusive part of it, and it's my sports of choice now to the point where I'm coaching more than playing."
Dodd also serves as chair of the USTA New England Wheelchair Tennis Committee, is on the National Wheelchair Tennis Committee and serves on the New England D&I and Adaptive Committees while continuing to be an advocate locally. He'll be honored at a ceremony at Tennis Weekend in Framingham by the UTSA on Nov. 5.
For Dodd, it's not about the honors, but more about doing it for the cause that keeps him going.
"I appreciate the recognition, but I'm one of those people that like to be involved and get things done than do it for the recognition," Dodd said. "I'd be doing this whether I'm awarded or not. I know what it's like to be on the receiving end when there was very limited opportunities to play sports. I want to make sure people will want to be involved in adaptive sports, especially wheelchair tennis and have the as many opportunities to play it and to play it at any level. ... I enjoy knowing that I'm going people opportunities."
