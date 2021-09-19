FOXBORO — It was not the one point that was taken, but the two points that were left on the pitch at Gillette Stadium Saturday that had the New England Revolution shaking their heads.
“Sometimes these things happen,” New England midfielder Tommy McNamara said of the 1-1 deadlock with Columbus, with the Revolution unleashing a single-match club-record 33 shots, in addition to addressing 14 corner kicks.
“It’s just about being focused and concentrated and being in the moment,” McNamara added of New England’s status atop MLS with the most points (56) and having the best record (17-4-5) in the Eastern Conference. “It’s better to happen now then if we get into the playoffs, or when we get into the playoffs to happen in a playoff game,” he added.
“It’s a lesson for us to be ruthless in moments,” McNamara continued. “We just need to make sure that we’re prepared to be ruthless in these games and in this final end of the season, where teams are desperate for points and into the playoffs.”
The Revolution went scoreless through the first 45 minutes, surrendered the go-ahead goal to the Crew in the 58th minute, and then gained the equalizer on Adam Buksa’s 11th goal of the season in the 62nd minute.
“I think every game we look to win, and that’s the way it is,” defender Brandon Bye said of leaving two points in the tie. “Anytime we drop points is a little bit disappointing. The positive is that we created a lot of chances. I think that’s going to bode well for us down the road.
“We were pretty good in possession. But, we all wish we would have buried one of those chances or someone would have come up big at the end of the game.”
New England is within three points of the club rec-ord of 59 set during the 2005 season, while the Revolution now have a gaudy 10-1-2 record in Foxboro, with four home matches remaining.
The Revolution are unbeaten over their past seven (6-0-1) outings at Gillette Stadium, now two wins shy of the club-record 12 home wins set in 2017. “There was a lot of good decisions, some poor decisions,” Arena said, sending 19,004 patrons home entertained, but unsatisfied.
“We just wasted our chances, we did a sloppy job on their goal. There’s some mistakes there that our players made that we talk about all year.
“This is a good, I wouldn’t call it a wake-up call — it’s a good lesson.
“All these little things we have to get right, if we want to be a team in the postseason that can win games.”
New England next travels to Chicago Wednesday.
“It was a very frustrating night not to come away with three points,” McNamara said. “We walk away with one point when we should have come away three, so we’re pretty frustrated and disappointed.
“We want to be the best we can be, be the best version of ourselves.”
