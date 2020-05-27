FOXBORO -- Jason McCourty would love to conclude his career as a member of the New England Patriots.
Reunited with his brother Devin McCourty as a member of the Patriots' defensive secondary two seasons ago, the 32-year-old McCourty isn’t about to relinquish his role as a cornerback either.
“As long as it’s fun, physically and mentally I’m willing and able to do it,” McCourty said in a webcast Wednesday. “That’s the big thing, this is going into year 12. For me right now, I very much want to be a part of the 2020 season and I’m training my butt off to help this team in any way possible in this upcoming season.
“That’s my only focus. It’s such a privilege to be able to play in this league that I’m just trying to take advantage of each day I have the opportunity to go out there and compete.”
McCourty has been a most reliable member of the Patriots’ pass and run defense package and is typical of its members, having the versatility to play at both corner and at safety, where his brother Devin has been a fixture.
“The mental aspect of it, that challenge as an older guy has been really fun to put that on myself to see,” McCourty said. “When we’re going over installs and doing things, I try to challenge myself.
“All right, can I learn the entire defense? Can I understand what the nose technique is or what the defensive tackle is doing in this blitz, and why he’s doing it and understand the call that (Don’t’a) Hightower may make when he sees this or that?’
“I think when you’re able to do that, it makes -- whether you’re playing corner, safety, nickel, all of those positions -- it makes it relatively easy because you understand in what ways the offense is trying to attack you.
“You understand from a defensive perspective what are you giving up and the things that you have to defend against.
“For me, it’s been a blast getting here, being able to play inside, being able to play outside and challenge myself and also challenge the guys around me.
“I feel like as an older guy, with Dev, (Patrick) Chung, if all of us are able to learn multiple roles and do things, it kind of sets the standard in the room where we’re all trying to be as versatile as possible.”
McCourty relishes the role as an elder statesmen too, providing a lending ear of advice for younger players like J.C. Jackson, Jonathan Jones and rookie Kyle Dugger, the first player taken by the Patriots this year in the NFL Draft.
“I love that part of it,” McCourty said. “When I first came into the league, I was in Tennessee and I had guys like Courtland Finnegan, Chris Hope, Michael Griffin -- a ton of guys that were willing to pour into me and help me figure out how to be a pro.
“Whether it was the defense, whether it was life off the field. So, for me, getting a chance to be around J.C. (Jackson), Joejuan [Williams], all of those guys, being able to help them, whether it’s questions about finance, questions about agents or any of those different things, to be able to be just a sounding board.
“And then when we’re out there competing, there’s little things that experience teaches you. For me, being able to play for multiple organizations, coaches, there’s tidbits that you can kind of take from everywhere, and those guys know that’s one thing with me.
“Whatever the question or anything that I have to share, I’m going to do so. So, I love that that aspect.
“And I think that’s the part that sucks right now is we don’t get a chance to -- obviously, we have our virtual meetings -- but you don’t get a chance to be in the building, really get to know the new guys and catch up on what’s gone on in the offseason and really kind of build that chemistry right now.”
McCourty has actually been one of the few Patriots at Gillette Stadium, allowed to tend to physical training and conditioning due to an injury. He played in 12 games last season and then underwent groin surgery.
“I’m one of the few guys that had an offseason injury that allows me to be in the building, so I’ve been able to still go about all my rehab and my things that I typically would do in the offseason.
“Obviously, it’s different because it’s not the same, not having everybody there. Obviously, we’re not doing OTAs, so we’re not practicing, but staying in shape for me has been relatively normal this offseason.”
Devin McCourty was a first-round draft pick by the Patriots out of Rutgers. Jason was also drafted too of Rutgers, by the Tennessee Titans in the sixth round, the 203rd pick overall. He spent eight season with the Titans and then moved along as a free agent to Cleveland for the 2017 season.
Minus Tom Brady, along with linebackers Jamie Collins and Kyle Van Noy among others, McCourty still believes that the Patriots can rank among the top five teams defensively in the NFL.
“I look at it as it’s the NFL,” McCourty said of the roster changes from year to year. “I mean, obviously what’s going on without an offseason is a challenge and something that’s going on globally.
“That’s something that everybody is being forced to deal with. As far as the things to the team, as far as offensive changes, defensive changes -- to me, that’s just part of the NFL.
“There’s not one year to the next that you don’t go through a number of changes, whether it’s personnel, whether it’s coaching, whether it’s scheme.
“There’s always going to be something from one season to the next that’s going to be a challenge, that’s going to have change, that’s going to force people to step up, force different roles on people.
“I think that’s the unique thing about our league is each year is a new opportunity for anybody to step up and make something of themselves.”
