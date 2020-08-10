PAWTUCKET — A Jeter in a Red Sox uniform?
That came to be when the Red Sox sent Mookie Betts to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the off0season blockbuster trade that resulted in shortstop Jeter Downs — named for the New York Yankee great Derek Jeter — coming to Boston.
“It was my mom’s idea,” Downs said at McCoy Stadium where he is a member of Boston’s taxi squad this summer.
Jeter's elder brother Jerry was named for his dad and when it was mom’s turn, “she fell in love with Jeter, the way that he played," Downs said. "It was always, 'Jeter this, Jeter that.”
Jeter Downs may not be a MLB Hall of Famer yet, but he is the No. 1 prospect in the Red Sox organization, ranked No. 44 overall among the top 100.
The 22-year-old, 5-foot-11 shortstop just might not replace Xander Bogaerts any time soon, but his value in the pipeline of Red Sox players to Fenway Park or as a bargaining chip in a trade cannot be underestimated.
Or he could just become Boston's everyday second baseman.
“You never know what can happen,” Downs said of his future in major league baseball, citing his trade from the Dodgers organization, “It’s really satisfying being out here and being able to go out onto the field and work every day. We took it for granted before.”
Downs played in 11 Grapefruit League games with the Red Sox while in Fort Myers, Fla., before the coronavirus sent him and the rest of the players in the organization home.
“In spring training, I was starting to get to know everybody and once everything got shut down (due the pandemic), it put a halt to everything," Downs said. "I had built a pretty good relationship with those guys. Coming here was a little bit easier, being with the older guys who have helped me a lot — taking bits and pieces from their game and integrating it into mine.”
Downs receives a lesson in hitting every time that he steps into the batter’s box, encountering pitchers who have more than the Double-level repertoires that he faced a year ago.
“These guys (pitchers) know how to attack, they have a plan, how they attack you and you have to adjust,” Downs said of facing pitchers, most of whom have either M:B or Triple-A experience. “It’s just paying attention to the game, inning by inning, pitch by pitch.
“Just learning from different people, communicating, trying new things — it’s helping me a lot,” Downs said.
In Pawtucket, Jeter is among more than two dozen players, many with some MLB experience and six Red Sox organizational coaches, specifically infield mentor Bruce Crabbe.
“I was just starting to get comfortable with people (in Fort Myers for spring training), starting to meet everybody, remembering names,” Downs noted.
He hit .276 for two of the Dodgers’ minor league affiliates in 2019, with 127 hits in 119 games, a .526 slugging percentage (24 homers, 86 RBI) and a .362 on-base mark (60 walks, 24 stolen bases).
Downs is grateful to be in Pawtucket, being a chosen member of the Red Sox developmental system to be on hand, while others at other levels are sitting at home, pondering 2021.
“Being from Miami, it’s tough down there, you can’t do much," Downs said of escaping his Florida home base. "I just had to relax and take my mind off of the game. Here, I can interact with the Latin guys too and that helps me a lot, I mingle with every single one of my teammates.”
Betts was a second baseman at one time too in the Red Sox organization and there are many evaluators with Boston who hold Downs in the same high regard, quite possibly at that position.
“I don’t pay attention to that stuff, it’s cool to be mentioned with him,” Downs said. “We still have to play baseball and I have to go out and do my job.
“I try to keep it simple, just go out play the game, have fun and let everything else take care of itself,” Downs added. “My routine hasn’t altered, but my hanging out at the ballpark has altered. Now, with the COVID protocol, there’s no hanging around. You get to the ballpark, you get your routine done — hitting, lifting, defense, practice and a game. We have to understand the times that we are in and make the adjustments.
“ Every day we go out there and get early work in, it’s a good learning curve. As much as I hit, I want to do the same amount with my defense.”
Downs has been taking his share of ground balls at both shortstop and second base.
“it hasn’t been a specific number. It’s work at both positions and whatever happens, happens," Downs said. "When you’re here, you have to make the most out of it because you never know again when something might happen.”
“I want to get better at everything, period. Strike out less, that’s one of my goals. That’s something that I can get better at, that’s something that I can work on here and not worry about results. Defensively, just be better. It’s fun being out here, just keep working on things and let my game improve.
“I don’t want to be caught on my heels unprepared.
“It’s cool to compete with these guys," he added. "The everyday competition is the greatest form of learning, but I want to be ready if that call comes."
