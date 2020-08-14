PAWTUCKET — When the Boston Red Sox were searching for a potential third catcher, a likely backup for Christian Vazquez, Manager Ron Roenicke had a player in mind — Jonathan Lucroy.
Roenicke managed the Milwaukee Brewers from 2011-15 and his current bench coach in Boston, Jerry Narron, was also a member of the dugout brain trust at the time, while Lucroy was primarily the every-day catcher.
It was Roenicke and Narron who had to deliver the uncomfortable news to the 34-year-old Lucroy, a MLB veteran of 10 seasons, that Boston did not have a spot on its 30-man major league roster to continue with the pandemic-adjusted season. So Lucroy was sent from Boston to Pawtucket to keep his skill sets sharp at McCoy Stadium as a member of the team’s taxi squad, just in case his glove and bat were needed.
Lucroy, a two-time MLB All-Star in 2014 and 2016, has played in 1,203 games with the Brewers, Rangers, Rockies, A’s, Angels and Cubs.
“They call me ‘Dad’ in there,” Lucroy said at McCoy Stadium Friday, nodding towards the clubhouse. “I want to get in the lineup. I feel like I can complete at a very high level. I’ll do whatever it takes.”
Lucroy, who had cleared waivers and was eligible to sign with any MLB team. was considered one of the elite catchers in baseball, hitting .291 from 2012-16. But over the past three seasons, that rate dropped to .248 with a .350 slugging rate. During a decade of MLB experience, Lucroy has assembled a career .274 batting average (with 1,128 hits) and a .416 slugging percentage (108 home runs, 545 RBI).
“I’ve had some really bad habits that I’ve accrued the last three years that I’m trying to get rid of,” Lucroy admitted of his lack of production at the plate. “I feel great catching the ball, behind the plate defensively. I have no complains there, Jason Varitek really helped me out there a lot and made some adjustments to me mechanically behind the plate which have really helped out.
“I cleared waivers, which means no one wanted me — that doesn’t mean that that can’t happen. I’m here to continue to work to get better.”
Lucroy may be the senior citizen in the clubhouse, but his message and his wisdom is the reason that the Red Sox like to have him nearby.
“The guys here have some really good arms,” Lucroy said of the assembled prospect pitchers at McCoy Stadium. “The difference you see between guys in the minor leagues and guys in the big leagues is consistency — being able to execute consistently. Guys in the big leagues can execute and be more consistent with their pitches. Just because guys have trouble throwing strikes here, they just have to be more consistent and getting ahead in the count.
“Being able to locate and expand in certain counts, getting a punch out (strikeout) or weak contact. We’re trying to get them to attack the zone, throws strikes, if they do that they can improve and move up. They can have a chance to be more successful in the big leagues.”
Lucroy spent the first week of this season with Boston, but did not appear in any games. Boston’s need for pitching assistance was paramount to having Lucroy sit on the bench and get stale. With Kevin Plawecki and Vazquez as Boston’s best options behind the plate, Lucroy was the odd man out of the equation.
“As somebody that wants his career to continue and what’s best for him, because he knows us so well,” Roenicke said at the time of his being trimmed from the MLB roster,
Lucroy was signed by Boston to a $1.5 million contract.
“He can trust that what we’re saying is what we think is best for him,” Roenicke said.
Lucroy had a breakout season with the Brewers in 2013. In 2014, he broke Ivan Rodriquez’ record for doubles (47) by a catcher with 53, hitting .301 on the season and finishing fourth in the NL MVP balloting. And in 2016, he earned his second All Star selection.
Lucroy appeared in 74 games with the Angels in 2019, but suffered a broken nose and post-concussion syndrome being released in August. He wound up with the Cubs, playing in 27 games. He is one of four catchers in Pawtucket, sharing time with Jhonny Pereda, Juan Centeno and Jeff Bandy.
“I’m trying to use my time here to help these guys out, the younger players,” Lucroy said. “I’ve been fortunate to be around the game a long time, around really, really good players, great players, Hall of Famers, so I just try to take what I’ve learned from those guys and help these guys any way I can.
“I try to talk to talk to guys about at-bats, talk through with them, it doesn’t necessarily help me, but I’m trying to help them with their pitching, their pitch calling — any way that I can leave an impact on them, so when they get to the big leagues, maybe my help will make them more successful.”
For Lucroy, there is no shame in working out with Triple-A and Double-A players, along with others who have had some MLB experience, all hoping for a call for a chance to play in the majors.
“I just have to get my offense going, going in the right direction,” Lucroy said, “and that I continue to improve every day, so that if and when I get that opportunity to play in the big leagues, then I’ll be ready. If the Red Sox need me, I’ll be available. Or if another team needs me, then I’m sure that we can figure something out that I can go and play for them. It’s a matter of opportunity and improving on my game here. I’m just happy to have a place to play.”
