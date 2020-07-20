PAWTUCKET — Tanner Houck was planning on returning to McCoy Stadium to be one of the starting pitchers for the Pawtucket Red Sox in 2020.
He just didn’t think that he wouldn’t be returning to One Ben Mondor Way until mid-July without any appearances on the mound at the Triple-A or Double-A levels of professional baseball. And it wasn’t because he had pitching poorly in spring training in Fort Myers or developed arm injury issues.
Houck was happy to be back at McCoy Stadium over the weekend, finally throwing a baseball due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.
“I was expecting to get a call, that things would be back to somewhat normal,” Houck said of waiting for the time that MLB owners and the MLB Players Association would agree on parameters for a season.
Houck now drives into an empty McCoy Stadium parking lot with trailers stationed outside of the clubhouse for showers, players using both the home and visitors locker rooms, masks being worn on the field, and social distancing being orchestrated during on-field workouts.
There are no ping pong tables set up in the clubhouse, no communal pre-game and post-game meals, and no fans with their milk buckets dropping down in front of the PawSox bench for autographs before the games or being asked to sign a baseball walking out of the clubhouse after a game.
The new normal is not so normal to a baseball player like Houck.
“In the circumstances we’re at now, I’m willing to contribute anything that I can," Houck said. "I now have the experience of starting and relieving, so I feel comfortable doing both, but I’d love to be a starter.’
A 2017 first round draft pick by Boston out of the University of Missouri, the 24-year-old Houckstarted the 2019 season in Double-A Portland, posting an 8-6 record with a 4.25 ERA.
“I’ve been a starter since I first started pitching, so that’s the plan,” Houck said of his talks with the Boston Red Sox hierarchy of his status within the organization. “That’s what I plan. From what I understood from the organization, that’s their plan as well. It’s something I’ve done my entire life, so I’m going to continue that trend for as long as I can.”
Houck was promoted to Pawtucket at mid-season and then appeared in 16 games, 14 as a reliever. Over a span of 25 innings, he had no decisions, with two saves and retired 27 batters on strikes. With a fastball in the 92-95 mph range, a changeup and a circle grip on his changeup, Houck has developed a nasty slider as a go-to pitch.
“It boiled down to staying ready, we could get the call any time,” Houck said of individual workouts for the past three months. “I was one of the guys saying this is going to be a month thing, ‘stay ready, stay ready.” Houck said of his daily regimen, hoping that MLB would return to a near normalcy for the start of the regular season.
“Everything has changed quite a bit, you come to the field and you, obviously, got to have your mask on,” Houck added. “That’s one of the biggest changes, getting tested every other day, staying healthy and making sure nothing gets out of control. The locker room set-up is different as well to prevent people from grouping together. Normally, the locker room is a safe place to go.”
Houck is one of nine pitchers who were assigned to the PawSox' training site by Boston, working with pitching coaches Shawn Haviland and Lance Zawadzki.
“I stayed ready as best I could with the resources that I could.,” he said. “I was expecting to get a call that we’re going to have a season and get back to things like normal. Things are obviously less normal.”
Without neither the fans nor nine innings for a game, the motivation for players like Houck not on the Boston major league roster can be treacherous. He could be summoned to Fenway Park in a moment’s notice or he could be just working out with the hope for a 2021 season and a return to baseball, maybe not at McCoy Stadium, but in Boston or Worcester.
“It’s definitely a different circumstance,” Houck said. “Whether I’m home working out or 20,000 people watching, it boils down to going out and getting your work done every single day — doing what you have to do. A lot goes on behind the scenes.”
