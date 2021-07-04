FOXBORO — New England Revolution coach Bruce Arena is not hesitant to make adjustments to the lineup. And for the most part, the Revolution have weathered most MLS storms thus far, having taken points in 10 of 12 matches to lead the Eastern Conference.
“It’s not like we’re a mystery., we will continue to move around with our lineup a little bit,” Arena said.
Coming off of a wild 2-2 draw at Columbus, the Revolution (7-2-3, 24 points in 12 matches) host Toronto FC Wednesday at Gillette Stadium.
“I could be mistaken, I think over the last five games, we’ve rotated three players each game,” Arena said.
He made two changes against the Crew, inserting defender Henry Kessler and midfielder Tommy McNamara into the starting lineup against the Crew, replacing Jon Bell and Arnor Traustason.
“What we’re doing in the next game, I don’t know, we’re not riding anything,” Arena said.
Tajon Buchanan (No. 3 of the season at 13) and Gustavo Bou (No. 6 of the season at 30) created a two goal first half edge for New England before goalkeeper Matt Turner made a pair of spectacular saves in stoppage time at the end of the match to preserve the one point.
“To get a point against a team that, in all honesty, took the game to us, would have been a real positive,” Arena said. “It is a positive still, getting a point on the road. We had some good wins against New York City and I guess Cincinnati on the road.
“So, those are those are important points. You get points on the road in this league, and you can win at home, that’s a formula for success.”
Turner totaled five saves in the draw, boosting his total to 41 on the season, which is the third most in MLS. Buchanan scored his third goal of the season and assisted on Bou’s goal.
“That’s as challenging a game on the road as you’ll ever see in this in this league,” Arena said. “In that stadium with clearly a 12th-man for 90 minutes is something you don’t see to that extent and against a good team.
“To walk off with a point is a plus but I say that if we don’t concede the goal the end of the first half, we can go home with three points.”
Unfortunately for New England, Turner was called for duty by the U.S. Men’s National Team for its Gold Cup competition, while Buchan was summoned by the Canadian National Team.
Bou now has an MLS career-best streak of points in five straight matches and now has 20 goals and seven assists over 42 appearances with the Revolution.
Bou’s six goals on the season are tied for No. 4 in MLS, while New England is 13-1-8 when he scores a goal.
“He’s done really well,” Arena said of his performances. “We’re asking him to play a little bit out of, which for him is a natural position. We’re asking him to play as a number nine.”
Dejuan Jones collected his second assist of the season on Buchanan’s goal, giving him two on the year – a new single-season career high for the third-year veteran. And Teal Bunbury came off the bench to make his 300th MLS appearance, the eighth most among active MLS players.
New England has played to near perfection at home with five wins. “I don’t know if we could’ve come close to winning five games at home last year,” Arena said. “That’s a real positive. There’s no question about it. We have one of the better records in the league, we’re doing fine.
“We’re realistic in understanding that we’re about 30 percent into the season. There’s a lot of games ahead. We have to get better, but we’re pleased with the progress we’re making.”
