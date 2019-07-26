PLAINVILLE — The draw is complete and Plainridge Park Race Secretary Paul Verrette has released the post positions for the $250,000 Spirit of Massachusetts Trot and the $100,000 Clara Barton Distaff Pace that will be held at Plainridge on Sunday afternoon.
The biggest day of the summer in Massachusetts harness racing will feature 10 races on the card with purses totaling $440,500. Post time for the first race is 2 p.m.
Race Seven: $100,000 Clara Barton Distaff Pace Post Time 4:15 p.m.
Horse-Driver-Trainer
1-Kimberlee-Andy Miller-Ake Svanstedt
2-Apple Bottom Jeans-Corey Callahan-Dylan Davis
3-Shartin N-Tim Tetrick-Jim King Jr.
4-Don’t Think Twice A-Brian Sears-Andrew Harris
5-Bettor Joy N-Dexter Dunn-Jim King Jr.
6-Baron Remy-Matt Kakaley-Ron Burke
7-Kaitlyn N-David Miller-Richard Banca
8-Reclamation-Yannick Gingras-Ron Burke
Race Nine: $250,000 Spirit of Massachusetts Trot Post Time 5:05 p.m.
Horse-Driver-Trainer
1-Weslynn Dancer-David Miller-Richard Banca
2-La Grange A-Andy Miller-Ake Svanstedt
3-Trolley-Marcus Miller-Erv Miller
4-Mambo Lindy-Drew Monti-Domenico Cecere
5-The Veteran-Yannick Gingras-Paul Kelley
6-Guardian Angel As-Tim Tetrick-Anette Lorentzon
7-Fiftydallarbill-Corey Callahan-Katricia Adams
