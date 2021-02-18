DANBURY, Conn. — Jake Dunlap tallied twice and goalie Hugo Haas turned away 47 shots as the Northeast Generals beat the Danbury Hat Tricks 4-2 to gain a split of their North American Hockey League series.
The Generals scored a pair of first period goals. Dunlap scored his first goal, the game-winner at 15:58 and then added an empty net goal with seven seconds left.
Paul Minnehan (at 6:51) put the Generals into the lead. Brent Keefer (one goal, one assist) scored a second period goal to give Northeast a 3-0 lead. Liam McCanney had two assists.
The Generals dropped the opening game of the series 2-1. Adam Smith scored his first goal of the season at 7:26 of the second period to knot the score. Danbury scored the game-winner with four minutes left.
