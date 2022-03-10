NEW YORK — Before hitting a 3-point field goal from the deep left corner on the floor at Madison Square Garden with 39.8 seconds remaining, Al Durham had misfired on 18 consecutive attempts at making a trifecta for the Providence College men’s basketball team.
Durham had gone 0-for-14 during a six-game stretch for the No. 11 nationally ranked Friars and had misfired on his first quartet of 3-point shots against Butler in the quarterfinal round of the Big East Tournament Thursday.
But Duham’s 3-pointer vaulted PC into a 61-59 lead over the Bulldogs. Justin Minaya then blocked a Bulldog shot and Durham contested a potential game-tying shot by Butler as the Friars prevailed 65-61 to advance to Friday’s semifinals, notching their 25th win of the season for only the fourth time in program history, and the first since the 1986-87 campaign.
“Just was told Durham’s last 3 he made was in January,” PC coach Ed Cooley said, jabbing the 6-foot-4 fifth-year senior. “Just like the season as gone, I guess we saved our best for last. But you know what? He made it. And I trust him; he’s made some big shots for us the whole time. We didn’t do a lot of things great but we did enough to win. And I think today was a microcosm of the type of season that we’re having.”
Durham, who had previously played at Indiana and had shot just 21 percent on the season (19-for-91) in 3-point accuracy this season, finished with seven points on just 2-for-9 shooting over 32 minutes of duty. Nate Watson scored 26 points (on 9-for-14 shooting) with seven rebounds, while Big East Sixth Man of the Year Jared Bynum scored 16 points, hitting nine of 12 free throw attempts.
“It’s a blessing to be out there with my teammates, — I love playing with them,” Durham said after taking a pass from A.J. Reeves when Bynum had penetrated the Butler defense and kicked the ball out to the left side. “They (teammates) gave me energy. They told me, don’t go out there and — just play. Let the game come to me. It was a little rough there for a second, but, you know, the last shot went in.
“That’s a credit to my teammates, my coaches having faith in me,” Durham continued. “And just a credit to the grind and work and faith”
The Friars (25-4) nearly wilted down the stretch as Watson missed a pair of free throws with 2:09 to go trailing by three points and then missed another free throw which would have completed a three-point play and tie the score with 1:20 to go.
“We feel the energy,” Cooley said of the pro-Friar MSG crowd. “We haven’t been here in two years,” Cooley said as the 2020 Big East Tournament was cancelled due to the pandemic and the 39th edition in 2021 was played without fans. “We didn’t play our best, but this I a veteran group, it’s a team effort. We won ugly – I’ll take ugly lucky any day.”
The Big East regular season champion and No. 1 seeded Friars were fortunate to be deadlocked (at 31 all) at halftime with the Bulldogs. PC shot just 30 percent (8-for-27) from the floor over the initial 20 minutes with Reeves (1-for-5), Noach Horchler (1-for-5), Durham (0-for-4), Bynum (just six minutes played due to three fouls) and Minaya (just two shots attempted) not being up to standards.
Watson (15 points on 4-for-6 shooting) kept the Friars competitive as PC and Butler matched rebounding (23) totals. The Friars committed just three turnovers and Butler (2-for-12 on 3-pointers) shot nearly as poorly as PC. Notably, Chuck Harris who scorched Xavier for 29 points a day earlier, was limited to 12 points on 4-for-7 shooting under defensive surveillance by Minaya. Harris scored just two second half points.
“It’s March the ball bounces one way or another,” Butler coach LaVall Jordan said of Durham’s shot. “It’s make a shot, miss a shot and they (PC) responded.”
Butler (14-19) snapped a five-game losing skid in upsetting Xavier 89-82 in overtime a day earlier in a preliminary round game. The Bulldogs battled PC most competitively during the regular season, losing 69-62 and 71-70 in overtime.
PC’s largest lead during the first half was at six points (9-3) at the three-minute mark, but the Bulldogs also had a six-point lead (24-18) at the 14-minute mark.
And Cooley didn’t orchestrate or choreograph offensive sets over the final minute.” As much as my ego wants to say absolutely, hell no.,” Cooley said of watching Bynam set Durham’s shot in motion. “That was something that the players did. Again, a veteran group. I trust our players. We had a designated look. Jared made a great play and then AJ (Reeves) went one more (pass) which was exposed the whole game. We took a lot of corner 3s and we made the right one, in particular the big one.”
The Friars committed just seven turnovers in the game, while it was a Butler turnover with a minute left that set the stage for Durham.
“It’s been a long stretch,” Durham said of the Friars’ season and his own late-season nagging injuries. “(I’ve) just been working and just believing. And the coaches and teammates have been believing in me.”