REHOBOTH — The pipeline of NCAA Division 1 players under the tutelage of Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High baseball coach Bill Cuthbertson continued with Falcon senior shortstop Mason Kulpa inking an NCAA Letter of Intent to continue his academic and athletic career at UMass Amherst.
Following pitchers Nate Koneski (Holy Cross), Arthur “Bubb” Correira and Brandon Shileikis (Quinnipiac), outfielders Jarett Mendoza (Boston College), George Agostini (Marist), Greg Allen (UR) and Brian Merrick (Holy Cross), Kulpa became the next Falcon to commit to playing baseball at the elite level of NCAA competition.
“It’s nice to be mentioned with all of those former Falcon greats,” Kulpa said.
He is the son of former D-R soccer coach and current assistant baseball coach Steve Kulpa, also his mentor during the offseason with the Taunton-based Silver City club team.
“It’s amazing to be included with those guys,” Kulpa said of the select fraternity of Falcons. “I know some of them personally, so it’s even better to be on that list!”
Kulpa hit at .375 for the South Coast Conference runner-up Falcons as a junior, having a .491 on-base percentage and nine RBI.
Not only does Cuthbertson value his glove defensively and his bat offensively, but his intuitiveness and speed on the bases resulted in 13 runs scored.
Kulpa has been a four-year varsity member at D-R, moving into a regular role during his freshman year at shortstop. More than capable of playing at third base as well, shortstop has been his more natural and favorite role on the field.
“Shortstop has always been my main position,” said Kulpa, who joins a trio of local players on the Minutemen roster — junior left-handed pitcher Kevin Down (Mansfield High), sophomore righthanded pitcher Tyler Dalton (Mansfield High) and outfielder Kevin Bower of Seekonk, via Warwick’s Bishop Hendricken High.
Coaching UMass Amherst is Matt Reynolds, a former infielder and captain for the Minutemen, who took over the program in 2017. The Minutemen are rebuilding after a 13-30 spring season, graduating six seniors from that club. There are only three seniors on the roster for the 2022 team.
“I was looking at quite a few schools in the Northeast, but UMass had everything that I wanted,” Kulpa said, the recruiting network having him on mid-Atlantic and several Southern colleges as well.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Kulpa has not been able to watch the Minutemen play in person, filtering his knowledge of the program with video profiles and streaming services.
Kulpa has played for his dad with the Silver City Club for the past two years since its inception. Prior to that Kulpa played for the Brockton-based Giants Futures program. True to form, his sister Sienna, is an infielder with the Curry College softball program.
“We did the usual schedule of summer tournaments up and down the Northeast coast, that really helped a lot with my development,” Kulpa said. “It helped a ton, facing that caliber of competition.”
Kulpa has been batting atop the Falcon order due to his ability to make contact with the ball, choose between a ball and a strike, get on base and his foot speed.
Kulpa and the Falcons will be making their 2022 debut on a new grass field at D-R too.
“My dad just tells me to relax and see the ball,” Kulpa said of his approach at the plate, nurtured since his adolescent days. “I haven’t had to make many adjustments. Whatever I had with my normal swing, we kept it at that — just keep it simple.”
